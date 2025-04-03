Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This network infrastructure provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.3% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

CommScope Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This company provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 2.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Option Care Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Option Care Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

JD.com, Inc. JD: This supply chain-based technology and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.