Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 29th:

Universal Health Services UHS: These company which owns and operates (through its subsidiaries) acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

