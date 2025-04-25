Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 25th:

CommScope COMM: This company which is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.6% over the last 60 days.

CommScope has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health OPCH: These company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: These brokerage and financial technology company which specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

