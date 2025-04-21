Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21:

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company that manufactures frequency and spectrum control products carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

M-tron Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M-tron Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M-tron Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This financial brokerage and technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

BBGC Group has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

