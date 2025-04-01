Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This network infrastructure provider carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.3% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This company provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JD.com, Inc. JD: This supply chain-based technology and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

