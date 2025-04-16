Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company that manufactures frequency and spectrum control products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company which through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

