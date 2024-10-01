The Best Golf Courses for Closing Months

When autumn arrives, golf courses across the U.S. are draped in vibrant hues of orange, red, and yellow, making each round a visual delight. From the crisp, cool air of New England to the scenic mountains of the Ozarks, fall is one of the best times to tee off.

Sugarloaf Golf Club in Maine, with its challenging mountain terrain and sweeping views of brightly colored maples, offers a truly unforgettable experience.

In Massachusetts, Crumpin-Fox Golf Club sits in serene isolation, with its standout par fours and natural beauty enhanced by the Berkshire Mountains' autumnal splendor.

Further south in Missouri, Ozarks National at Big Cedar Lodge combines dramatic ridgelines, sinkholes, and thrilling holes with panoramic views that are brought to life in the fall.

Ideal playing conditions, warm days, and colorful backdrops make these courses a must-visit for golfers seeking both challenge and beauty before winter sets in.

Finsum: Whether it's the foliage or the perfect fairways, autumn golf is an experience not to be missed.

