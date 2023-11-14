Best Gold ETFs Investors Should Consider (November 2023)

Gold has long been cherished as a safe-haven asset, providing a hedge against inflation, economic uncertainties, and market volatility. For investors looking to add a touch of glitter to their portfolios, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) present a convenient and cost-effective way to gain exposure to this precious metal. In this article, we will explore some of the best gold ETFs that investors should consider for potential long-term gains and portfolio diversification.SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) SPDR Gold Shares, commonly known by its ticker symbol GLD, is one of the most popular and widely traded gold ETFs. Backed by physical gold bullion, GLD provides investors with a direct and secure way to invest in gold without the need for storing or insuring gold. Its high liquidity and low expense ratio (0.40%) make it a favorite among investors seeking a straightforward gold investment. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is another top contender in the gold ETF space. Similar to GLD, IAU is backed by physical gold bullion held by a custodian. One of the key advantages of IAU is its lower expense ratio (0.25%) compared to many other gold ETFs, including GLD. This makes IAU an attractive option for cost-conscious investors. With a focus on providing a cost-effective and efficient gold investment, IAU has gained popularity among both institutional and retail investors. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) For investors looking to diversify their exposure to gold, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) offers a unique approach. Instead of investing directly in physical gold, GDX tracks the performance of gold mining companies. This ETF provides exposure to the potential profits of gold mining operations and can offer leveraged returns compared to the movements in the price of gold itself. However, it's essential to note that this strategy comes with increased volatility and GDX also comes with a higher expense ratio (0.53%) than the physical gold ETFs mentioned above. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (SGOL): SGOL is backed by physical gold held in secure vaults in Switzerland, providing investors with a unique geographical diversification. This ETF aims to track the price of gold while minimizing counterparty risk. SGOL's focus on Swiss vaulting appeals to investors who prioritize the geopolitical stability of their gold holdings. SGOL also has the lowest expense ratio (0.17%) among the ETFs mentioned in this list. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ): Similar to GDX, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) also presents an option for investors seeking exposure to gold mining companies. The difference is that GDX offers exposure to larger cap companies in the gold space, while GDXJ is oriented towards smaller ones. By investing in GDXJ, investors can participate in the exploration and production aspects of the gold industry, potentially benefiting from the discovery of new gold reserves. It's important to note that the junior mining sector can be more volatile than the broader market, making GDXJ more suitable for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a strategic interest in the growth potential of smaller gold companies. Note that its expense ratio (0.55%) is the highest among the ETFs on this list. Conclusion Gold ETFs offer investors a convenient and liquid way to tap into the appeal of gold as a diversification tool and a hedge against market uncertainties. Whether seeking direct exposure to physical gold or opting for a more diversified approach through gold mining companies, the mentioned ETFs provide a range of options to suit different investment preferences and risk tolerances. As always, investors should conduct thorough research, consider their investment goals, and consult with financial professionals before making any investment decisions. Related Reading: The Institutionalization of Gold

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.