Best Gig Economy Stocks That Can Strengthen Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the June 30, 2025 article.

The gig economy has experienced a remarkable rise in popularity since the pandemic, reshaping the nature of work by granting individuals the freedom to determine their hours of work, workload and workspace. As both workers and businesses increasingly seek flexible and innovative work models, this innovative concept has grown at an impressive pace.

The key appeal of the expanding gig economy lies in its potential to enhance work-life balance. For many, the independence of being their own boss is more enticing than the stability of a regular paycheck. The freedom to decide when, where and how much they work often outweighs the job security offered by traditional employment for those drawn to this flexible way of working.

The gig economy, fueled by its flexibility and other benefits, has simplified life through services such as ride-hailing from Uber UBER, Lyft LYFT and food delivery via DoorDash DASH, all of which rely heavily on gig workers. Similarly, platforms like Upwork UPWK and Fiverr FVRR link skilled freelancers with businesses seeking short-term project support. The growth of these companies highlights the strong appeal of working independently and on one’s own terms.

The gig economy’s growth underscores its popularity. It is anticipated to reach a staggering $2.18 trillion by 2034, witnessing an upbeat 15.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025.

These numbers highlight the huge potential for gig economy-focused companies. By making use of our thematic screens, you can easily spot stocks tied to trends shaping the future of investing. If the gig economy appeals to you and you’re looking to align your portfolio with this rising trend, now might be the time to keep an eye on stocks like Uber, DoorDash and Amazon AMZN.

Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

3 Gig Economy Stocks to Keep a Tab On

Uber serves as a leading example of a company successfully utilizing the gig economy model to drive its operations. Through its app, it connects riders with drivers who work as independent contractors, enabling on-demand service and flexible work arrangements.

Drivers have the freedom to decide when and how much they work, enjoying both flexibility and independence. This gig-based structure allows them to operate part-time or full-time, setting their own schedules. Their earnings are determined by the rides they complete—calculated based on distance, time, and ride demand—rather than a fixed salary or hourly rate.

By continually adapting and creating avenues for flexible income, Uber demonstrates the significance and promise of gig-based transportation, securing its place as an essential player in today’s workforce. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DoorDash holds a commanding position in the U.S. food delivery market, capturing over 65% market share. Its reliance on the gig economy is evident in its model of linking customers with independent contractors (delivery drivers) for delivering food and other items. This approach allows DoorDash to maintain a flexible, on-demand workforce while keeping operational costs low.

Using the DoorDash Dasher app, customers can order restaurant meals or retail products. Dashers then collect the items from the respective restaurant or store and deliver them to the customer. Aside from safe transportation and a smartphone, the app provides all the necessary tools for Dashers to complete deliveries from restaurants, convenience stores, pharmacies and even pet shops.

The gig economy framework enables DoorDash to expand rapidly and adapt to varying demand across locations. Drivers benefit from the freedom to work part-time or full-time and set their own schedules, allowing them to earn on their own terms. By continually enhancing its platform and offering incentives to Dashers, DoorDash is able to keep pace with the growing appetite for on-demand deliveries. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Amazon’s influence stretches well beyond e-commerce, positioning it as a major contributor to the gig economy through flexible, short-term work options offered via programs such as Flex, Delivery Service Partners (DSP), Mechanical Turk (MTurk), and its technological backbone, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Flex, introduced in 2015, enables drivers to deliver packages using their own vehicles, providing adaptable schedules and extra income. In 2018, DSP expanded these opportunities by allowing entrepreneurs to establish delivery businesses, hire drivers, lease vans and oversee local deliveries. On the digital front, MTurk brings crowdsourcing into play by connecting businesses with a global network of freelancers for tasks like data tagging and survey completion. Meanwhile, AWS acts as the gig economy’s cloud infrastructure leader, powering platforms such as Uber and DoorDash for smooth, reliable operations.

By integrating delivery services, crowdsourcing and cloud technology, Amazon has emerged as a key force in the gig economy. Its initiatives streamline business operations while opening new avenues for gig workers. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.

