'Best gift in 2020' says nurse to get first COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico

Adds comments from first vaccine recipient, background details

MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday inoculated its first person against COVID-19, as the government presided over the administering of a shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to a 59-year-old nurse in Mexico City in a ceremony broadcast on national media.

"This is the best gift that I could have received in 2020," said the nurse, Maria Irene Ramirez, a specialist at the intensive care unit of Mexico City's Ruben Leñero hospital.

Pfizer's is the first COVID-19 vaccine to reach Mexico, which has also signed deals for vaccines from other firms.

The first shipment arrived on Wednesday and only contained 3,000 doses of the vaccine. The next one will contain 50,000 doses, with Mexico slated to receive 1.4 million units of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine by Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.