Best Frequent Flyer Programs For Stopovers On Award Flights

Two for the price of one always sounds good. And when the price of one is a mileage cost rather than cash, that definitely catches our attention. Booking strategies including adding open-jaws and stopovers are easy ways to increase the value of your miles—and build up your experience, too.

Open-jaw flights, or flights that arrive in one city but depart from another, have long been an easy way to make travel more efficient. For example, you might fly from New York to London, then take a train to Paris and fly from Paris to New York as the second half of your award. The “open” segment in this case was between London and Paris and was completed separately outside of the main flight ticket. Now, one-way awards are ubiquitous. Instead of booking a special open-jaw itinerary, most travelers simply book two one-way awards as needed.

Stopovers, though, remain an excellent way to break up your journey and see an extra city along your primary route. On international itineraries, an official stopover is typically defined as anything 24 hours or longer. Shorter connections of under 24 hours are typically classified as layovers (even if they are long enough to leave the airport for some sightseeing). It’s important to note that stopovers can be more difficult—and at times, more expensive—to book.

These airline programs make adding stopovers to your award ticket an awesome way to see two cities for the price of one.

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

When it comes to stopovers, Alaska Airlines has one of the most generous programs. Travelers are allowed to book one stopover on each international one-way award (or two stopovers per round trip) for no additional miles. Additionally, stopovers may be for as long as you wish as long as award travel is available on the dates you request.

There is one caveat to its stopover program: All stops have to be in natural connecting points, which are airports you need to transit through whether or not you leave the airport. This, along with Alaska’s rule that you can’t combine airline partners, means your most likely stopover cities will be at airline hubs.

For example, you could fly from the U.S. to New Zealand on partner Fiji Airways with a stopover in Nadi, Fiji. On the way home, you could fly back on Qantas, with another stopover in Sydney, Australia. That’s a lot of paradise wrapped up into a single award.



To book a stopover, you can usually search using the multi-city function on the Alaska Airlines website; however, some stopovers require you to call in.

Air Canada Aeroplan

Aeroplan doesn’t allow free stopovers anymore, but at a flat-rate cost of 5,000 miles per stopover, it’s a low price to pay for the chance to enjoy a second city. Travelers are allowed up to one stopover per one-way award, though flights wholly within North America are excluded. Stops can be a maximum of 45 days, which should be plenty for the average traveler.

The biggest downside to Aeroplan is that it passes on fuel surcharges from some of its airline partners, which might make some routes sting more than the 5,000-mile surcharge you expect. This is particularly true of European airlines (you should have a lot more fee-free options in the rest of the world). Take this flight, for example, which has a stopover in Seoul en-route to Osaka, Japan and then an open-jaw to return from Tokyo:

Aeroplan stopovers can be booked easily online through the Air Canada website.

All Nippon Airways Mileage Club

All Nippon Airways, often referred to as ANA, is one of the few airlines that still requires round-trip award redemptions, although it does allow open-jaws for a bit more flexibility. In addition to the open-jaw, you’re allowed up to one stopover without paying additional miles.

You might be wondering why you’d choose ANA and its stricter redemption rules, especially since it also passes on partner fuel surcharges when applicable. It boils down to the fact that ANA offers some sweet-spot awards for travel in business or first class. You could save a stash of miles by booking through ANA instead of other airlines.

For the ultimate stopover adventure, you might also want to consider ANA’s Round-the-World award. You’re allowed up to eight stopovers on a trip priced by total distance flown rather than the number of segments or stops along the way.

Simple round trips with a stopover can be booked online. More complicated itineraries might require calling in to book.

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Asia Miles can be a challenging program to learn because it includes multiple award charts depending on which airline(s) you intend to fly. Still, if you’re willing to study the charts, you’ll notice a few great opportunities, the best of which falls under the Oneworld multi-carrier award chart.

This award chart requires you to fly a minimum of two different Oneworld airlines on a single award (or three airlines, if one is Cathay Pacific). When doing so, your ticket is priced based on the total distance flown with some favorable rates. Stopovers are allowed—in fact, you can make up to five stopovers in addition to two open-jaws on a single award ticket.

As an example, someone flying from New York to Doha to Mumbai on Qatar Airways, then returning on a combination of British Airways and American Airlines from Mumbai to London to New York would pay 155,000 Asia Miles in business class for the complete journey. You’d have the option of stopping over in Doha or London or both all for the same total mileage.

Theoretically, you can book your entire ticket online via the Asia Miles website but if you have more than one or two stopovers, it might be more than the system can handle. Be prepared to call in to ticket your award.

Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards awards can be pricey, both in miles and fuel surcharges, but its in-flight experience can be a step above the competition. Additionally, you’re allowed a stopover on all round-trip award flights. Stopovers are also allowed on one-way award flights when booked into the (more expensive) Flex Plus fare.

Dubai itself makes an ideal stopover destination, with the airport easily accessible to downtown and a wide variety of activities and attractions to fill your time. The downside of the Emirates stopover program is you’re limited to this one city.

To book, you can login and search online using the Advanced Search option.

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Similar to Emirates, Singapore Airlines only allows stopovers when traveling on its own flights. Since Singapore is an easy and popular city on the way to numerous destinations, it can be a great place to divide your trip.

Singapore Airlines also connects through several other international cities on fifth-freedom flights, such as Los Angeles to Tokyo or New York to Frankfurt. Assuming you’re flying on Singapore Airlines, these connection points would be eligible for stopovers as well.

Passengers are allowed one stopover on a round-trip award booked as a Saver ticket. If booking a more flexible Advantage award, you’re allowed one stopover on a one-way ticket (or two stopovers per round trip). Stopovers are permitted for a maximum of 30 days.

Booking stopovers on Singapore award tickets is easily done online.

United Airlines MileagePlus

United Airlines has one of the most creative stopover programs for frequent flyers, which it calls the Excursionist Perk. Unlike a traditional stopover, where you pause in a natural connection point along your way, the Excursionist Perk is far more flexible—but also a little more confusing to understand.

Essentially, this program allows you to enjoy a free one-way ticket nestled in-between two other one-way awards. At its core, this can be as simple as a standard stopover ticket: You book and pay for two one-way flights, Washington (IAD) to Lima (LIM) and Bogota (BOG) to Washington, with a free one-way in-between from Lima to Bogota.

However, the specific rules note that you only need to begin and end in the same region and that the free one-way ticket is in a different region from your origin. In the example above, the flight begins and ends in the U.S. and the free one way is in a different region, South America.

Because the exact rules are defined so loosely, your free one-way ticket does not necessarily need to be geographically attached to the rest of your itinerary, although that’s likely the most useful scenario for most passengers.

You can book these award flights online as multi-city trips.

Bottom Line

Stopovers are a popular option for travelers who want to break up their journey. You’ll get a chance to shorten your trip into more manageable segments and the opportunity to explore an extra destination along the way. Plus, with these programs, it’s relatively easy and affordable to do so. Though learning stopover rules takes a little time, it’s well worth it for the chance to take your trip up to a new level.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.