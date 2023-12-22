Best Flying Cars Stocks 2024: 3 Names to Add to Your Must-Buy List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“Mark my words: a combination airplane and motorcar is coming,” said Henry Ford. While Ford was ridiculed for the idea 83 years ago, no one’s laughing anymore. Nowadays, many are fighting for a piece of what could be a potential $1.5 trillion opportunity with flying car stocks.

“Flying cars could initially gain market share from cars on the road, planes, and public transportation. However, it could also open up a whole new world of business across multiple sectors. In its base case, these opportunities point to a total addressable market of $1.5 trillion by 2040. A more bullish forecast places the market at $2.9 trillion,” says Morgan Stanley.

That being said, investors may want to jump into flying car stocks before they go airborne.

Flying Car Stocks: Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Flying car stocks, like Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are starting to take flight again.

After diving from about $12 to $5, it’s back to $6.85. I think it could fly back to $12, near-term, especially with strong earnings, and its potential for commercial flight by 2025.

For one, according to CEO JoeBen Bevirt, as noted by Seeking Alpha, “Joby’s role in the transportation sector will be similar to Uber Technologies’ in that the mission is to get passengers from A to B as quickly and conveniently as possible.”

Two, “A Joby aircraft became the first electric air taxi delivered to the U.S. Air Force — months ahead of schedule — as part of the Company’s $131 million contract with the Department of Defense.” Three, JOBY just completed air traffic simulations with NASA’s Ames Research Center to figure out how air taxis can be worked into the airspace.

With earnings, the company was breakeven for the quarter, as compared to expectations for a loss of 18 cents. Plus, it ended its quarter with $1.1 billion in cash.

Lilium (LILM)

Or, take a look at Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM). After bottoming out around 60 cents, LILM flew back to $1.21. From here, I’d like to see it retest $1.90 again near-term.

Helping, the company just won European Union Aviation Safety Agency approval, which LILM called a “major achievement in the development of the revolutionary Lilium Jet.” It also just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lufthansa Group to explore a partnership on electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) operations in Europe.

Even better, LILM and China’s CITIC Offshore Helicopter also signed an MoU for the two companies to collaborate on an eVTOL network in China.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO)

Or, if you want further exposure to flying cars, there’s also the SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO).

With a net expense ratio of 0.68%, the ETF invests in companies that will benefit from the revolution in transportation, including flying autonomous vehicles. It also just jumped from about $34.50 to $40.73 and could push even higher as the flying car revolution takes flight. I’d like to see the MOTO ETF closer to $48 a share as we get into the new year.

Some of its top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).

