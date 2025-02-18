Best First Jobs If Your Degree Field Isn’t Hiring

New college graduates or anyone who is entering the workforce for the first time may launch into the world excited by the prospects of beginning a career only to come up short when their degree field isn’t hiring.

Find Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Additionally, the job market is shifting, and according to Deepali Vyas, founder and CEO at ProFolios.ai and content creator of the TikTok channel The Elite Recruiter, “The traditional ‘get a degree, land a job in your field’ pathway isn’t as linear as it once was.”

It means that those looking for a first job need to be more strategic. Here are some jobs to consider if your degree field isn’t hiring, and some ways to reframe your job search thoughts altogether.

Volunteer in Your Field

While not a job, per se, if you didn’t have the opportunity to do an internship while in school, try volunteering your talents in your desired field, according to Holly Hanna, founder of The Work At Home Woman.

“Volunteering is an excellent way to test the waters, learn new skills and make valuable connections,” she said.

Often, these unpaid positions can turn into job offers, she said, but even if they don’t, volunteering is a great experience to add to your resume.

Explore More: Passive Income Expert: Here’s How I Make $27,000 Every Week

Any Entry-Level Position

If you can’t get the specific job you’re looking for, Hanna suggested that one of the easiest ways to break into your field is to take any entry-level position with a company.

“For many of my friends, this is how they broke into the dream roles. One friend worked as an admin assistant and later became head of HR, even though her degree was in English. Another friend obtained her marketing degree but started her career as a sales rep before moving up the ranks to the president of marketing.”

Starting in an entry-level role is an excellent way to showcase your hard and soft skills and meet key people in the department where you want to work, Hanna pointed out.

“Most companies are more likely to hire internally than externally, as they know your work ethic and know you can hit the ground running.”

Sales Jobs

For those who cannot immediately find work in their degree field, consider a position in B2B (business to business) sales, according to Mike Basso, CEO at salestalent.com. “Most B2B sales roles offer a competitive salary and additional earnings through bonuses or commissions,” he said.

Additionally, Basso pointed out that many entry-level sales roles provide valuable training and experience in negotiation, persuasion and communication skills. “Fundamental sales skills are transferable to a wide variety of career fields.”

Jobs for Those With Marketing and Communications Degrees

If agencies aren’t hiring, consider sales, content creation or community management roles at startups or local businesses, Vyas said. You might even consider starting up your own side gig in the area of your expertise and see if you can’t parlay it into your full-time work.

Jobs for Those With Tech and Computer Science Degrees

For people with a tech or computer science emphasis, Vyas recommended that you can look at tech-adjacent roles in IT support, product operations or even digital marketing “to stay in the ecosystem.” This way you’re also likely to meet people connected to the jobs you actually want and have a foot in the door.

Jobs for Those With Business Degrees

If finance or consulting jobs aren’t available, try B2B sales, operations or customer success, Vyas said. “These have high earnings potential and teach negotiation, strategy and client management.”

Jobs for Those With Social Sciences or Humanities Degrees

If policy or research jobs aren’t hiring, consider HR, recruiting, PR or nonprofit management, all of which require strong writing and people skills, Vyas said. In other words, think outside the confines of your degree and more broadly at the kinds of skills you have that could parlay into other kinds of jobs.

Be Scrappy

Vyas recommended that anyone not finding the job they want reframe their thinking from “I need a job” to “What’s my next best move?”

Within that, he recommended some strategies such as seeking out “high growth sectors” or industries that are booming (such as AI or cloud computing) and seek out crossover opportunities.

Moreover, every job can teach you something, even if it wasn’t what you had in mind. “You can take short-term, skills-building roles that make you a stronger candidate when your ideal industry picks up hiring again,” Vyas said.

Emphasize Skills Over Titles

Focus on roles that help you build translatable (and transferable) skills, Vyas said, even if the job isn’t in your dream industry. “Communication, problem-solving, leadership and project management are valuable everywhere.”

Future-Proof Jobs

With AI automation and layoffs hitting multiple sectors, the key is to stay adaptable and keep an eye on future growth industries (AI, cybersecurity, healthcare tech, climate tech, etc.), Vyas said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best First Jobs If Your Degree Field Isn’t Hiring

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.