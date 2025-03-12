The Best First Jobs for Finance Majors Now That Trump Is President

Finance majors graduate with some of the most practical degrees that colleges and universities can award. They have a broad range of fast-growing, high-paying jobs available to them, even right out of school at the entry level.

Now that President Donald Trump has begun his second term, a handful of those fields stand out as especially promising considering the president’s policies, personnel and nature — and the following four are among the best.

All pay at least $80,000 a year and have earned a place on Indeed’s list of the best entry-level finance jobs. GOBankingRates listed each occupation with its Indeed.com average annual salary and 10-year job growth outlook (from 2023-2033) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which cites 4% as the national average for all occupations. Here’s a look at the best first jobs.

Economist

Average annual salary: $111,940 per year

Job growth outlook: 5%

It remains unclear how Trump’s rapid restructuring of America’s government, global alliances and sweeping DOGE-dominated spending cuts will impact local, state and federal economies. In fact, uncertainty is among the only certainties in an administration bent on radical and rapid transformation. That’s precisely why it’s a good time to be an economist, whose duties include studying global, national and federal economies and preparing businesses, governments, people and communities for change.

Financial Advisor

Average annual salary: $82,059

Job growth outlook: 17%

Financial advisors enjoy projected job growth of more than four times the national average for all occupations — an impressive indicator of job security no matter who resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

However, Trump’s trademark unpredictability could increase demand for the profession even further as rising recession jitters, mounting stock market losses and new inflation fears compel nervous households to seek professional financial guidance.

Mortgage Banker

Average annual salary: $85,868

Job growth outlook: 1%

Mortgage bankers and loan officers don’t have the hottest prospects in terms of long-term job growth, but the job pays well — and housing lending could be an excellent field for recent grads to start their careers during a second Trump administration.

As a candidate, Trump signaled his willingness to pressure the Federal Reserve into lowering interest rates, which could trigger a wave of new home loan applications. Also, in March, it was reported that the president delayed tariffs of crucial lumber imports, which could lead to more affordable housing inventory in the short term.

Wealth Manager

Average annual salary: $80,787

Job growth outlook: n/a

While the BLS doesn’t offer growth projections for wealth managers, those who develop and implement financial plans for high-net worth clients had plenty of work during Trump’s first term, which saw the rich get much, much richer. According to Americans for Tax Fairness, America’s billionaires added $2.2 trillion to their collective wealth between 2017 and 2023, thanks to Trump’s signature Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Two days after his election in 2024, CNN reported that the 10 wealthiest people in the world got $64 billion richer in the preceding 48 hours alone.

