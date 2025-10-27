The Best Fintech Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Key Points

The world of fintech sits at the crossroads of finance and technology. What makes these companies exciting is their potential to disrupt traditional financial institutions by leveraging modern technology stacks.

With innovation comes a degree of risk as these companies strive to carve out a niche and establish a strong market presence. However, these fintechs' impressive growth and future growth potential can make them appealing additions to your investment portfolio.

If you're ready to invest $2,000 in the market and are looking for diversification through fintech stocks with good growth potential, consider the following.

SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has become a one-stop shop for customers' financial needs. The fintech has come a long way since helping customers refinance student loans. Today, it boasts an expansive financial services business and is adding customer deposits at an impressive rate.

Acquiring a bank charter a few years ago was a significant move, as it enabled SoFi to build deposits, fund lending, expand its balance sheet, and access low-cost capital. This has only helped boost its customer count and the number of products used by customers. Since 2021, SoFi's member count has grown from 3.5 million to 11.7 million. This, coupled with its deposit growth and growing financial services business, helped push the company into profitability.

Looking forward, SoFi will focus on cross-selling more products and deepen its customer relationships. It will also focus on expanding its technology platform segment, enabling non-bank entities to offer banking products to their customers and further broadening its reach in the financial ecosystem.

Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has taken the Brazilian banking market by storm. The digital-only bank built a customer base of 107 million in Brazil, up from 26 million just five years ago. It achieved this by providing customers in the region with an easy-to-use app, as an increasing portion of the population gains access to cellphones. It also offers better loan rates, which was a massive problem in the region when only a few banks were essentially operating as an oligopoly.

It has its sights set on other key regions in Latin America, including Mexico and Colombia, where it has 12 million and 3.4 million customers, respectively.

In Mexico, Nu received regulatory approval from the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV), in coordination with Banxico and the Mexican Ministry of Finance (SHCP), to begin the process of converting into a bank. Obtaining a banking license enables Nu Mexico to provide a range of products, including investments and payroll loans, along with higher deposit limits.

Nu Holdings is expanding its offerings to deepen customer engagement and cross-sell. Beyond core banking and credit products, it now offers NuTravel, NuCel (a mobile service), and Nu Marketplace (a platform for curated shopping and services). These additions complement its financial services business as it diversifies its earnings.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) started as a market-making firm but has since evolved into a go-to trading platform for tech-savvy retail investors and professional investors. Interactive Brokers caters to a more technological trader, and its senior management reflects this, with a majority of those managers having a background in software engineering.

This is significant because it enables Interactive Brokers to offer some of the lowest trading commissions in the industry. Its highly automated platform has allowed the company to maintain a relatively small staff amid ongoing growth. This focus also gives it a cost advantage, helping it generate stellar profit margins.

In the coming years, Interactive Brokers is positioned to benefit from continued global adoption of low-fee trading, and it is expanding its footprint in Asia and Europe. It remains one of the more profitable fintechs, with high margins and conservative risk management, making it another solid fintech stock for investors.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Interactive Brokers Group, Nu Holdings, and SoFi Technologies.

