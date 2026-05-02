Best Fintech Crypto to Buy With $500: XRP (Ripple) vs. Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Key Points

XRP is a fintech coin targeted at financial institutions.

Hyperliquid is a fintech coin targeted at crypto traders.

Both could be successful.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Cryptocurrency's fintech segment, broadly speaking, has two different wings. One wing, embodied by XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), is knocking on the doors of banks and asset managers, building the regulated financial infrastructure they demand. The other wing, led by Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), is constructing trading venues designed to make those same institutions optional.

Both aim to make finance faster and cheaper, but they're courting entirely different audiences, which means they carry entirely different risk-reward profiles for a $500 investment.

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Furthermore, both coins have real traction as well as real problems. Let's compare what drives each one's value so you can decide which is worth your investment money.

These two growth paths are nothing alike

XRP's investment thesis is simple in concept: The more institutions that use the financial rails and services offered by Ripple, XRP's issuer, the more demand for the coin as a settlement instrument.

In terms of appealing to its target users, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has a few noteworthy capabilities, including strong regulatory compliance tooling and native access to leverage. It also has $304.6 million in stablecoin capital on the network, not to mention pending features like transaction simulation and a privacy-preserving identity layer. Its mixture of on-chain capital and enterprise-grade features may well appeal to the banks that it's courting, but, as of yet, the hard evidence of its adoption is only preliminary in nature.

Hyperliquid approaches finance from the opposite direction. It's built around a decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures, which are derivatives that let people speculate on asset prices with no expiration date. Launched in late 2024, the platform already controls a large majority of the market for decentralized perpetual futures, and it experienced about $6.3 billion in trading volume for those assets on May 1 alone.

What makes Hyperliquid unusual is how it channels revenue back to token holders -- which is to say, it has a mechanism for doing that, while XRP doesn't. Indeed, 97% of the trading fees on Hyperliquid's platform are used to purchase HYPE, the blockchain's native utility coin, and permanently remove it from circulation. In 2025, the platform generated $844 million in fee revenue, and between that sum and the haul from 2026 so far, cumulative buybacks have exceeded $1 billion in value. And that flywheel means HYPE's price has a direct, mechanical link to trading activity, which is something that gives the token value.

Where to invest $500

The core trade-off here is durability versus velocity.

XRP's growth path runs through enterprise sales cycles and regulatory negotiations, both of which can take quarters or years to materialize. When they do, the effects tend to be sticky, as once a bank integrates a settlement rail or a core piece of asset management technology, it doesn't switch lightly. Ripple holds more than 75 regulatory licenses globally and has exchange-traded funds (ETFs) already live, thereby giving it institutional credibility that very few other crypto projects can match.

Hyperliquid's growth path is faster and currently more obviously in progress, but it's also a lot more fragile. Trading volume surges when crypto markets are hot and collapses when they cool, dragging the chain's fee revenue and buyback pressure down with it. The platform faces intensifying competition, and there are also steady token unlocks that increase the circulating supply, which will create selling pressure that the buyback mechanism may not fully offset. Several asset managers have filed to issue HYPE ETFs, which could be a major catalyst if they're approved, but that issue remains pending.

Still, for most investors with $500, XRP is the more measured choice as of today. Its risk profile is somewhat lower, and its place within a balanced crypto portfolio is clearer. Its catalysts, although moving slowly, are set to be backed by real institutional commitments, some of which are already in motion.

In contrast, Hyperliquid is the pick for those who are comfortable with a smaller, more volatile asset whose value is tightly coupled to trading activity. In the long run, Hyperliquid might pull ahead of XRP -- but it will need to show that it can grow even when the crypto market is cold before that can happen.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.