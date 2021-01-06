Best EV Stocks to Buy Now
Don’t sleep on the SPACs, or the SPAC Daddy Macs if you talk to the old guys that still listen to their Kriss Kross CDs. I’m talking about SPACs like Net Element (NETE). Now just a shell company pretty much, NETE will become the publicly traded entity for Mullen Technologies. Mullen received a letter of intent for the purchase of 1,500 of their MX-05 electric vehicles. The MX-05 is an SUV starting at $55,000, to be built here in the good old U S of A in Monrovia, California. The MX is supposed to have all-wheel-drive, a zero-to-sixty time of 3.2 seconds, top speed of 155 miles per hour, and a range of 325 miles.
Then there are all sorts of infrastructure plays now popping off from names like Blink Charging (BLNK). Which one of these companies is actually making money and in the good graces of our Zacks Rank? Let’s take a look…
Every time you share this video, an EV runs out of charge, causing their owner to curse at the sky and question their decisions while they are stranded in front of a gas station. Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics, and come back for all the latest Trending Stocks action with Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.
