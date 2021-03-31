Stocks

Best EV Charging Stocks in 2021

Contributor
InvestorPlace Staff InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Given the recent electric vehicle (EV) boom, enthusiasm for EV charging station stocks makes sense. One way of looking at these venues is that they are next generation gas stations and that infrastructure is essential to weaning drivers off internal combustion engines (ICEs).

In plain English, charging station equities are derivative plays on the EV boom, and that’s just fine because market history is loaded with examples of derivative companies benefiting from seismic trends. Think makers of components for smartphones or the real estate companies that own data centers as just two modern examples.


Data last updated: April 2, 2021 5:10 AM EDT

Ticker Company Name Price % Daily Change Recent News
CHPT Chargepoint Hldgs Inc 29.84 11.76 5 Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks That Could Enable Your Next Road Trip
BLNK Blink Charging Company 41.25 0.36 5 Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks That Could Enable Your Next Road Trip
NVVE Nuvve Hldg Corp 12.86 27.33 NVVE Stock: 12 Things to Know as Nuvve Starts Trading Today

The post Best EV Charging Stocks in 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    InvestorPlace

    InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular