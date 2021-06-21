Best ETFs for Long-Term Investors

Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), a fund giant known mainly for its smart beta strategies, converted four of its tax-managed mutual funds with $28.8 billion of assets into ETFs last week and became one of the top 15 ETF issuers.

More than $1 trillion worth of mutual fund assets could be converted into ETFs in the coming decade, per Bloomberg. Citigroup, which acted as the transfer agent for the conversion, believes that $21 trillion mutual fund industry could consist mostly of ETFs within the next decade.

Over the past decade, we have seen mutual funds losing assets to ETFs as investors prefer ETFs which are generally more tax efficient, cheaper, and easier to trade. US listed ETFs have already gathered more than $450 billion in assets so far this year.

For long-term focused investors, ETFs like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), and Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) are very appealing. Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) are the top holdings in these funds. To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.

