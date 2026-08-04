Best ETFs for AI Investors as Amazon Joins the $3 Trillion Club

Amazon AMZN has officially joined the elite $3-trillion market cap club, with its shares jumping 4.6% to reach a $3.06 trillion valuation on Aug. 3. The milestone comes on the heels of a remarkable 15% surge on Friday following the company's stellar second-quarter earnings, fueled by relentless enterprise demand for artificial intelligence (AI), marking its best performance in years.

AMZN has been on a powerful rally lately, surging 23% year to date. The latest run-up has made it the fifth company in history to surpass a $3 trillion market capitalization.

Looking ahead, the long-term growth prospects of this e-commerce giant remain exceptionally strong, driven primarily by its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), which witnessed a solid 37% year-over-year revenue increase in the second quarter, marking its fastest expansion in 18 quarters.

With its dedicated AI business divisions having surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $25 billion, many market experts view Amazon as a viable long-term challenger to Nvidia's NVDA market capitalization heights as AWS steadily expands enterprise AI monetization.

Against this backdrop, investors seeking to capitalize on Amazon’s long-term momentum, particularly in AI, while safeguarding their capital from the risks associated with single-stock investing can benefit from targeted exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have AMZN among their top holdings.

Before identifying those funds, investors should examine Amazon’s long-term growth drivers and understand why an ETF approach may offer a superior risk-adjusted entry point, in order to make a more informed investment decision.

What Could Continue Driving Amazon’s Growth?

Amazon's diversification across multiple high-growth business lines has created a resilient long-term revenue growth base for the company.

In particular, Amazon’s deep integration of AI is driving significant efficiency and revenue growth for the company. Backed by booming demand for AWS’ AI infrastructure and proprietary chips, both AMZN’s custom silicon unit and AWS’ AI-services business expanded at triple-digit year-over-year rates in the second quarter.

Supported by the release of Graviton5 and a $496 billion AWS backlog, management increased full-year 2026 CapEx guidance to approximately $220 billion. These strategic investments reinforce Amazon’s competitive moat and position the company for sustained cloud revenue and margin expansion.

Meanwhile, the company’s advertising business, which generated 26% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, also possesses solid long-term growth traits backed by continued growth and engagement in Prime Video Ads and Live Sports, as advertisers are increasingly investing in multi-sport strategies.

Why ETFs Are a Safer Bet?

While Amazon's growth story is compelling, investors should be aware of significant risks associated with it.

The company’s aggressive AI-driven capital expenditure has severely pressured its trailing free cash flow, which turned negative in the second quarter of 2026, from a positive $18.2 billion a year earlier.

Furthermore, persistent antitrust scrutiny from global regulators and broader macro sensitivity in retail spending remain headline risks for AMZN stock.

Given these risks, investing in Amazon through ETFs provides a more balanced approach, offering diversification while still capturing the upside potential from Amazon's AI-driven growth. ETFs help mitigate single-stock concentration risk and provide exposure to a broader basket of technology and retail stocks that may also benefit from AI trends.

Best ETFs for Investors

Considering the aforementioned discussion, investors may consider the following ETFs to capitalize on Amazon’s momentum while mitigating the risks associated with investing in a single stock.

ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN

This fund, with net assets worth $66.5 million, offers exposure to companies that are at the forefront of the rising e-commerce theme. AMZN holds the first spot in this fund, with 27.58% weightage.

ONLN has risen 9.1% over the past six months and charges 58 basis points (bps) in fees.

FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF AIUP

This fund, with net assets worth $4.2 million, offers exposure to 14-20 equity securities of U.S. large-cap companies. AMZN holds the first spot in this fund, with 16.45% weightage.

AIUP has risen 17.9% over the past six months and charges 70 bps in fees.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF KQQQ

This fund, with net assets worth $123.7 million, offers exposure to high-conviction technology companies. AMZN holds the second spot in this fund, with 11.27% weightage.

KQQQ has soared 10.1% over the past six months and charges 99 bps in fees.

FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF FDND

This fund, with net assets worth $10 million, offers exposure to internet companies. AMZN holds the first spot in this fund, with 10.91% weightage.

FDND has rallied 10.1% over the past six months and charges 75 bps in fees.











Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.