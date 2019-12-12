Best ETF Strategies for 2020

(0:45) - A Look Back At 2019 Stock Market Performance

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. We discuss the best investment ideas for 2019.

The S&P 500 ETF SPY is up about 25% this year while the tech heavy Nasdaq has surged about 33%. These gains combined with 2018’s negative return represent the best year-over-year performance since 2009.

Can the stock market rally continue next year? What can investors expect from 2020?

With expensive valuations, and rising uncertainties, investors should stay invested but limit downside risk. Matt likes the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF QUS, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY and the SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF LGLV.

Technology is the best performing sector year-to-date--up 42%. Healthcare has rebounded strongly in recent weeks and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI has soared about 13% in the past month.

Find out why the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF XSW and the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF XHE are interesting picks in the current environment.

Energy is the worst performing sector in 2019, but some billionaire investors are betting on beaten down energy stocks now. Are energy ETFs value plays or value traps?

Bond ETFs have been very popular this year but they look expensive now. Which areas of bond markets look attractive for 2020?

With stocks and bonds expensive, should investors look at some strategies with low correlations to traditional markets, like gold? The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust ETF GLDM comes with an expense ratio of just 18 basis points.

We also discuss some of the recent trends seen from fund flows.

