Best ETF Investment Strategies for Q2 2021

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Chad Slawner, Head of iShares US Product at BlackRock, about Q2 outlook and investment strategies.

Stocks continued their uptrend in the first quarter of the year despite heightened volatility. The Dow rose 7.8%, while the S&P 500 returned 5.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.8%.

With the US vaccine rollout gaining momentum, investors expect the economy to rebound strongly.

Investors rotated out of earlier highflying tech stocks into cyclical areas that will benefit from the economic recovery. With the beaten down sectors back in favor, the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD has risen about 13% this year, while the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF is up just 2%. Do value stocks have more room to run?

Heading into Q2, investors will watch interest rates, vaccine progress and corporate earnings.

What can they expect from the second quarter and the remainder of 2021?

iShares recently implemented some enhancements to its Morningstar U.S. Equity Style Box ETF suite. Why should investors consider style investing and what exposures do these funds provide?

Tech, which was the best performing sector in 2020, and over the past decade, has underperformed this year. The iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW is up just 4% in 2021, whereas the iShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE has surged over 30%. Which sectors could outperform in Q2?

Tune into the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

