The Best ETF to Invest in the AI Boom Without Betting on Just One Stock

The AI revolution is here. Over the next decade, many experts believe that the artificial intelligence market will grow from a few hundred billion dollars in value to nearly $5 trillion. Fortunes will be made throughout this growth journey, and one new ETF from popular analyst Dan Ives seeks to give investors a one-stop shop for investing in AI.

Looking to add AI exposure to your portfolio? There are three reasons to consider the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE:IVES).

1. Experts will guide your AI investments

Many investors love to do their own research and select their own individual investments. But when it comes to investing in AI stocks, having some experts along for the ride can help a lot. Right now, there are many popular AI stocks that growth investors are flocking to. But the winners during the next phase or two of these cycles may not be the winners of today.

"I've started this ETF because it's about the second, third, fourth derivatives of AI playing out, and that's the important thing for investors," Ives recently explained. "The AI revolution is the biggest tech theme we've ever seen," he added."There are plenty of other great vehicles out there, but there's only one that encompasses my investing team and the research that investors have trusted me to deliver."

2. Stay 100% invested in artificial intelligence

There are several new AI ETFs out there, but many invest in companies that aren't directly tied to AI. Amazon, for example, is exposed to AI through its AWS cloud infrastructure division. But that division contributes less than half of its total revenue. The movement of Amazon's stock, therefore, may be unduly influenced by its e-commerce division, not its AWS division, which provides it with its most direct AI exposure.

The IVES ETF, meanwhile, aims to maximize your AI exposure by investing in just 30 companies handpicked from Ives's "AI Revolution Theme," which only aggregates stocks with meaningful exposure to AI infrastructure, deployment, and monetization. That includes AI stalwarts like Nvidia, which produces most of the industry's GPUs, and Microsoft, which has a much higher raw AI exposure than Amazon.

3. Get in early

The beauty of ETFs like this is that they let you scale up your exposure quickly. Yes, you are getting expert stock selection. You're also making sure your invested capital is as exposed as possible to the actual AI themes you're attempting to target. But by outsourcing your picks to an ETF, you also give yourself the ability to scale up your exposure at a moment's notice without needing to do a bunch of research on individual selections. In short, vehicles like the IVES ETF let you get quick exposure earlier than you would have if you needed to complete all of your own research and allocation decisions.

"Two trillion dollars is going to be spent over the next three years," Ives estimates. "Now, I believe we're still in the bottom of the first inning in terms of this non-inning game for AI. And the second, third derivative beneficiaries of tech are just starting to focus on AI." If you agree with Ives -- that is, if you think that we are still in the very early innings of the AI revolution -- then getting your money to work today rather than tomorrow may give you a chance to lock in early cycle valuations before the rest of the market catches on.

The IVES ETF isn't perfect. It comes with a very high 0.75% expense ratio, which will cut into your profits. It also has no historical track record, adding some level of uncertainty for its performance potential. Plus, Ives himself has said that he doesn't care much for valuations. "I've never been too focused on valuations," Ives recently said. "It's about the themes, the best places, and the disruptors. That's all the work we do in the field."

Investors looking to do their own research, limit fees, and focus on valuation should likely look elsewhere. But for those willing to get instant exposure to expert AI stock selections, the IVES ETF is a promising new investment vehicle for aggressive growth investors.

