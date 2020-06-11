Best ETF Ideas for the Second Half of 2020

(1:00) - Is The Current Market Rally Sustainable?

(4:40) - Will We Will Ever Return To “Normal” After The Pandemic?

(9:00) - What ETFs Stand To Benefit From The Changing Economic Environment?

(18:25) - What Should Investors Be Staying Away From?

(21:20) - What Is The Current Trends In Fund Flows?

Podcasr@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. We discuss the market outlook and best strategies for the second half of 2020.

Stocks soared after better-than-expected jobs report while the outlook for the economy remains very challenging. Are stocks getting ahead of economic fundamentals?

The pandemic has already changed the way we live, work and play, and some of these changes will be permanent. The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF KOMP provides exposure to many innovative companies disrupting traditional industries by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation.

Tech is the best performing sector this year again.“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” per Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft MSFT. Internet and software-based solutions got a boost with growing use of video conferencing, e-learning, telehealth, cloud technologies and digital payments.

Digital transformation has increased the risk of security breaches and threats, and the need for cybersecurity solutions.The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF XSW and the SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF FITE are worth a look.

Many companies around the world are working on vaccines or treatments for the coronavirus but the odds of picking a winner from the virus are rather low and it is better to invest in broad biotech ETFs like the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI.

We are likely to see greater adoption of robotics and automation so as to minimize human contact. The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF SIMS could benefit from rising investment in infrastructure for a digitally connected but physically distanced world.

We also discuss other major trends from recent fund flows and the key risks to watch now.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

(In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of XSW in the ETF Investor Portfolio.)`

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.