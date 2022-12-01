Best ETF Areas of November

November has been a good month for the U.S. stock market. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December thanks to a slight decline in inflation renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook continued to weigh on sentiments.

Additionally, the holiday season started on a strong note despite concerns about inflation and higher prices. Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion, up 2.3% year over year, on online shopping during Black Friday this year, according to Adobe.

Holiday spending is expected to be healthy despite inflationary challenges, with retail sales likely to grow 6-8% from the 2021 level during November and December to $942.6-$960.4 billion, per the National Retail Federation. Holiday online sales are forecast to increase 10-12% to $262.8-$267.6 billion, up from $238.9 billion in 2021.

Overall, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 gained 8.5%, 7.6%, 9% and 5.5%, respectively past month. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning ETF areas of November.

MLP

CS S&P MLP Index ETN MLPO – Up 191.6%

MLPs have relatively consistent cash flows, making them less risky than the other plays in the broader energy space. These represent an attractive investment option for income-focused investors as MLPs pay out substantially all their income to investors on a regular basis.

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN is linked to the S&P MLP Index, which includes both master limited partnerships and publicly traded limited liability companies having a similar legal structure to MLPs and sharing the same tax benefits.

China

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF CHIR – Up 53.9%

KraneShares Trust CSI China Internet ETF KWEB – Up 48.9%

The dual tailwind of easing tensions between the United States and China as well as the easing of zero-COVID restrictions triggered a huge rally. Investors now see warmer ties between the world’s two largest economies after the G20 (Group of Twenty) summit, reducing delisting risks for hundreds of New York-listed Chinese firms and boosting the outlook for trade. Additionally, China’s supportive measures to its struggling housing market added to the strength.

Internet

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF FDNI – Up 31.6%

November was all about global shopping online events like Black Friday. This has benefited the online and internet ETF. Plus, the fund has decent weight in China. Policy easing in China has also boosted the space.

Turkey

Turkey iShares MSCI ETF TUR – Up 28.3%

The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has been hovering around a record high as investors continue to use equities as a hedge for surging prices and a falling lira. The central bank has been slashing rates massively, adding to the 850 bps reduction of the key rate since September 2021, per tradingeconomics. This has bolstered the equity market.

Tin

iPatha.B Tin Subindex TR ETN JJT – Up 27.4%

Chinese authorities announced further support to the country’s giant but debt-ridden property sector. This raised expectations of stronger demand for construction inputs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR): ETF Research Reports

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJT): ETF Research Reports

Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (MLPO): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI): ETF Research Reports

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.