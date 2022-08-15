Best ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 adding about 3.3%, 2.9%, 3.1% and 4.9%, respectively. In fact, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rise for fourth straight week.

Among the important data points, inflation data was notable. Inflation in the United States moderated slightly as energy and gasoline prices dropped. This is especially true as the consumer price index (“CPI”) jumped 8.5% year over year in July, down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June, which was the fastest increase since November 1981.

The so-called core inflation, which strips out volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 5.9% from the year-ago level, in line with June’s gain. Inflation is still near its highest level in four decades and food prices are at the highest annual rate since 1979 (read: Inflation Cools But Food Prices Up Since 1979: ETFs in Focus).

The University of Michigan's preliminary August reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 55.1, up from 51.5 in the prior month. It had hit a record low of 50 in June. American households' near-term outlook for inflation eased again due to falling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed.

"All components of the expectations index improved this month, particularly among low- and middle-income consumers for whom inflation is particularly salient," survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement, as published on Reuters.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF areas that topped last week.

ETFs in Focus

Bitcoin Miners

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI – Up 22%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF RIGZ – Up 20.3%

VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF DAM – Up 18.1%

Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) – Up 16.7%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) – Up 15.6%

Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange jumped as much as 44% last week, the most intraday since its 2021 direct listing, after announcing a partnership with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin, per Business Standard. The very news bode well for the entire crypto and fintech space. The space has been gaining for two weeks in a row (read: Biotech & Crypto -- Best ETF Areas of Last Week).

Cotton

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN BAL – Up 14.9%

Cotton futures on ICE hovered around the 7-week high level due to a subdued dollar and crop condition ratings. The latest USDA crop report showed that 34% of the U.S. crop is rated poor/very poor, while 35% is rated fair and 31% is rated good/excellent, per a tradingeconomics article. Also, cotton crops in India – one of the key producing regions – are under threat of pink bollworm pest, which attacked sooner than expected this year in Punjab and Haryana, due to the light rainfall in the early part of the sowing season.

De-Spac ETF

The De-Spac ETF DSPC – Up 12.3%

The underlying De-SPAC Index comprises of twenty-five of the largest companies, based on market capitalization, that have completed a business combination transaction with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company within one year of the screening date of Index. The fund charges 90 bps in fees.

Rare Earth Strategic Metals

Vaneck Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF REMX – Up 11.1%

Demand for green metals and rare earth elements continues to increase. REMX has provided considerable exposure to lithium in recent years. Generally, between 40%-50% of the portfolio has been tied to lithium-related companies. The passage of the historic climate bill by the Senate is expected to bolster demand for EVs, thereby pushing up demand for lithium (read: Lithium ETFs Set to Surge on Climate Bill).







Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BAL): ETF Research Reports



VanEck Rare EarthStrategic Me (REMX): ETF Research Reports



AXS deSpac ETF (DSPC): ETF Research Reports



Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (RIGZ): ETF Research Reports



Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI): ETF Research Reports



VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.