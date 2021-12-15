Best Entertainment Stocks To Buy Now? 3 For Your December Watchlist

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Entertainment Stocks Right Now?

As investors await the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy call, entertainment stocks continue to shine in the stock market today. This appears to be the case as most of the companies in this space are bringing their A-game. After all, we are heading into the holiday season where most people would be looking to spend time with their loved ones. This can be in a variety of ways ranging from movies to cruises, and even streaming content. As such, it would not surprise me to see investors eyeing this section of the stock market now.

Notably, a key name in the entertainment world to know now would be Disney (NYSE: DIS). This week, the company is releasing its latest blockbuster movie Spider-Man: No Way Home across the globe. As it stands, current estimates point towards the movie raking in $100 million over its three-day debut. Should this be the case, it would be the highest pandemic-era opening for a movie. Pair this with Disney’s vast array of ongoing series and reopening tourism offerings and DIS stock could make for an attractive buy to some.

Elsewhere, travel firms across the board continue to ramp up their operations to meet rising consumer demands. Just this week, global cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) completed a nearly $200 million round of investments towards improving its ships’ exhaust gas systems. In theory, this would serve to further reduce its overall emissions to better accommodate global gas emission standards. Regardless, as consumers turn towards the entertainment industry this month, investors could be inclined to do the same. With that said, could one of these top entertainment stocks be worth watching now?

Best Entertainment Stocks For Your December 2021 Watchlist

Roku Inc.

Roku is an entertainment company that manufactures a variety of digital media players for video streaming. It also has an advertising business and licenses its hardware and software to other companies. You could say that Roku has pioneered streaming to TV and continues to connect users to the streaming content they enjoy. The company also enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences. ROKU stock currently trades at $199.01 as of 11:02 a.m. ET.

Last month, the company released its third-quarter financials. Diving in, total net revenue for the quarter grew 51% year-over-year to $680 million. Notably, its platform revenue made a huge chunk of this revenue, growing 82% year-over-year to $583 million. Gross profit for the quarter was $364 million, increasing by 69% compared to a year ago. Also, it reported that its active accounts reached 56.4 million for the quarter, with a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the previous quarter.

On November 30, 2021, the company announced that it is the #1 TV streaming platform in Mexico, based on hours streamed. “We are proud to be the #1 TV streaming platform in Mexico, and that is thanks to the consumers who have enjoyed our streaming players over the past six years, our Roku TV partners that chose to build TVs using Roku’s operating system, our retail partners for working with Roku to showcase our products to consumers, and our content partners that have worked with Roku to bring their entertainment to our users,” said Arthur van Rest, vice president of International at Roku. Given this piece of news, is ROKU stock worth buying right now?

DraftKings Inc.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company that caters to its users. Its portfolio of products range across regulated gaming, daily fantasy, and digital media. In fact, the company is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports, and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. Its Sportsbook segment is live with mobile and retail betting operations across the U.S. DKNG stock currently trades as $26.81 as of 11:03 a.m. ET.

Last week, the company announced that, together with the NFL Players Association, they have plans to launch gamified NFT collections that will debut on DraftKings Marketplace during the 2022-2023 NFL season. The agreement grants DraftKings licensing rights for active NFL players, including the authentic use of name, image and likeness. Furthermore, this marks the debut integration of gamified NFTs by one of the world’s preeminent athlete unions and a leader in sports technology and entertainment.

Last month, the company also announced a collaboration with BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (OTCMKTS: BUKS), manager of Boot Hill Casino & Resort, to enter into a new market access deal, subject to sports betting legislation and regulations being adopted. If approved, this could also bring Sportsbook to sports fans in the state of Kansas. All things considered, is DKNG stock worth investing in right now?

FuboTV Inc.

Last but not least, we will be taking a look at FuboTV, a leading name in the live-sports streaming industry. For starters, the company caters to a growing market in the entertainment space today. Namely, consumers have and continue to make the jump from conventional cable TV to streaming services. While most pop culture-based content has already made the move, sports fans continue to hang on to their massive TV packages filled with unwatched channels. This would be where Fubo comes into play. FUBO stock currently trades at $15.91 as of 11:03 a.m. ET.

Through its platform, Fubo aims to not only provide viewers with premium sports content but also interactive experiences. In other words, the company is looking to integrate live sports betting alongside live sports data on its platform. To date, it currently boasts a library of over a hundred live channels. All of which are enjoyed by its over 1 million subscribers. Not to mention, more sports leagues are also looking to work with Fubo. As of last week, the firm is working with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Through this multi-year partnership, Fubo will be the exclusive streamer of the PFL on its platform on consecutive Friday nights.

Not to mention, FUBO stock also recently received a positive update from J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) analyst Anna Lizzul. She hit the company with a $28 price target and an Overweight rating. Accordingly, Lizzul cited Fubo as being a “differentiated name” amongst its competitors with its strong sports focus. Given all of this, will you be keeping an eye on FUBO stock?

