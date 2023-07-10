FXEmpire.com -

Many investors have shifted away from Energy stocks in 2023.

However, there are signs of life for the sector. Here are 3 of the best energy stocks to buy for July 2023.

Tidewater, Inc. (TDW) Analysis

First is marine shipper Tidewater, Inc. (TDW). The stock has rallied 59% in 2023.

This company is on the smaller side with a $3B market cap.

The stock has been a Big Money favorite recently which you can see in the MAPsignals chart below. Over the past year there’ve been north of a dozen unusually large volume inflows (green bars). This appears to be institutional accumulation:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Heavy demand for a stock can be bullish over the medium-to-longer-term. With a forward P/E of 8.1, shares could be attractive. According to FactSet, the company is estimated to earn $7.25 per share in fiscal year 2024, up from $3.23 estimates in 2023.

High-ranking energy stocks are attracting big capital in 2023.

Noble Corp. (NE) Analysis

Next up is Noble Corp. (NE) which operates in the contract drilling space. Shares are up 22% in 2023.

Look at this, since June 30th, there’ve been 4 days where the stock lifted in price alongside chunky volumes. That’s a tailwind powering the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

The company has a solid growth profile as earnings are set to pop to $6.01 per share in fiscal 2024. That’s up from $2.44 estimated EPS in 2023.

With a forward P/E pegged at 7.7X, this name could be worth a spot in an energy-oriented portfolio.

Solid fundamentals and healthy institutional support make this stock a potential opportunity.

Plains GP Holdings LP. (PAGP) Analysis

The number 3 energy firm is pipeline provider Plains GP Holdings LP. (PAGP). This stock has rallied 20% in 2023.

The chart speaks for itself as the shares have attracted multiple unusual inflow buy signals, as shown in the MAPsignals chart below:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Green signals tend to lead to further gains in the stock. Don’t fight the Big Money.

When sizing up stocks, it’s important to check the fundamental picture too. The company is expected to earn $1.42 per share in fiscal year 2024, well north of the $.86 EPS earned in 2022.

The forward PE sits at 10.6X, that’s down from 14.5X in 2022.

This could be a solid addition to an energy portfolio if shares pullback.

Bottom Line

TDW, NE, & PAGP represent 3 of the best energy stocks for July 2023 in my opinion. Unusual buying pressure plus a favorable fundamental picture, make these stocks worthy of extra attention.

Each of these names have been top-rated at my research firm, MAPsignals. We have a ranking process that showcases high-scoring stocks like these on a weekly basis.

If you want to take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

Follow our free insights here.

Disclosure: As of the time of this writing, the author holds no positions in TDW, NE, or PAGP at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.