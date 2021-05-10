Best Energy ETFs & Stocks of Last Week

Oil rose last week on growing optimism on stronger summer demand following the economic reopening in the United States and Europe. However, rising COVID-19 infections in India remained a concern.



In particular, the ramp-up in travel demand will lead to higher oil price. The travel market research company Destination Analysts predicts that 87% of American travelers will take a trip this summer while more than two-thirds of Americans are planning to travel this summer (Jun 1 to Aug 31), per the recent Tripadvisor survey.



Recovering factory operations, coronavirus vaccinations and declining crude inventories added to the strength. The refineries in the U.S. are running at their highest rate since the pandemic began as they gear up for the summer driving season. Further, the oil rally came on the strength in the broader commodities market.



Moreover, the state of backwardation in the oil futures market, where later-dated contracts are cheaper than the near-term contracts, continued to provide a lift to the oil price. This signals that the oil market is tightening and demand is robust, paving the way for an oil rally. This trend is likely to persist at least in the near term, acting as the biggest catalyst for the commodity (read: 5 ETFs at The Heart of the Commodity Comeback This Year).



As such, we have highlighted five ETFs & stocks that were at the forefront of the energy sector rally last week.

Best ETFs

Though many of these energy ETFs currently have a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell), they seem excellent choices to play the trend at least in the near term.



VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF OIH



This fund tracks the MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index, which offers exposure to the companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, including oil equipment, oil services or oil drilling.



Zacks Rank: #5

AUM: $1.5 billion

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Last Week Return: 19%



iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF IEZ



This ETF offers exposure to U.S. companies that provide equipment and services for oil exploration and extraction by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (read: Go Cyclical With These Leveraged ETFs).



Zacks Rank: #4

AUM: $150.5 million

Expense Ratio: 0.42%

Last Week Return: 18.3%



SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF XES



This fund tracks the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index, which measures the performance of the companies engaged in the oil and gas equipment and services industry.



Zacks Rank: #5

AUM: $163.6 million

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Last Week Return: 18.2%



Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF PXJ



This product follows the Dynamic Oil Services Intellidex Index, which offers exposure to companies that are engaged in the drilling of oil and gas wells; manufacturing oil and gas field machinery and equipment; or providing services to the oil and gas industry, such as well analysis, platform and pipeline engineering and construction, logistics and transportation services, oil and gas well emergency management, and geophysical data acquisition and processing.



Zacks Rank: #5

AUM: $61.6 million

Expense Ratio: 0.63%

Last Week Return: 16.5%



Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF PSCE



This fund offers exposure to the small-cap segment of the energy sector by tracking the S&P Small Cap 600 Capped Energy Index.



Zacks Rank: #5

AUM: $144.6 million

Expense Ratio: 0.29%

Last Week Return: 13.7%

Best Stocks

We have highlighted the best-performing stocks that currently have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Oceaneering International Inc. OII



It is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: B

Market Cap: $1.5 billion

Last Week Return: 38.2%



Tetra Technologies Inc. TTI



This diversified oil and gas services company is focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving (read: How Will Oil Service ETFs Fare This Earnings Season?).



Zacks Rank: #3

VGM Score: C

Market Cap: $436.7 million

Last Week Return: 34.2%



Earthstone Energy Inc. ESTE



It is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company.



Zacks Rank: #3

VGM Score: A

Market Cap: $749.3 million

Last Week Return: 31.8%



PattersonUTI Energy Inc. PTEN



It is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment.



Zacks Rank: #3

VGM Score: D

Market Cap: $1.6 billion

Last Week Return: 21.7%



Transocean Ltd. RIG



This is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and a leading provider of drilling management services. (see: all the Energy ETFs here).



Zacks Rank: #3

VGM Score: B

Market Cap: $2.5 billion

Last Week Return: 18.3%

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII): Free Stock Analysis Report



PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPDR-SP O&G EQP (XES): ETF Research Reports



ISHARS-US OIL E (IEZ): ETF Research Reports



VANECK-OIL SVC (OIH): ETF Research Reports



INVS-DYN OIL&G (PXJ): ETF Research Reports



INVS-SP SC EGY (PSCE): ETF Research Reports



Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.