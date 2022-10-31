Personal Finance

Best Early Bird Holiday Shopping Deals

Contributor
Jordan Rosenfeld GOBankingRates
Published

In years past, Black Friday was a boots-on-the-ground kind of shopping experience. People used to line up outside their favorite stores hours before they opened, hoping to get their in-demand products before they ran out. Now, however, retailers don't rely upon brick-and-mortar deals alone. And, they open up their sales much earlier, often in October, offering special sales throughout the holiday season -- which you can snag online or in person.

Next: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Also: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Here's a sneak peek at some of the best early deals and ongoing sales being offered at top retailers across America. Tucson, AZ July 21, 2019: Walmart Store Building Sign.

Walmart

Walmart is hosting different sales events in the leadup to Black Friday, including its Black Friday Deals for Days that begins online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. EST and in stores Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. However, its website is jam-packed with deals all season long, including an Arcade style Atari Legacy 12-in-1 video game player for $199, $115 savings. PARIS, FRANCE - APR 19, 2018: Delivered Amazon Cardboard box left outdoor the house by courier with large Amazon Smile logotype against defocused tree background.

Amazon

Amazon started its sales season on Oct. 11 with its Prime Early Access Sale. The event includes "epic daily deals" like these Beats noise canceling headphones, which can be bought for $149.99-- almost $200 off the regular price.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt? April 17, 2020 - Halifax, Canada - Costco Wholesale warehouse store located in the Bayers Lake retail park.

Costco

Costco has great deals all year long, but this one is a true steal. This Dell Inspiron Desktop computer with Windows 11 and a 12th generational intel core, worth a market price of $749 -- but at Costco, you can get it for just $499.  DARTMOUTH, CANADA - APRIL 06, 2014: The Home Depot Retail outlet.

Home Depot

Home Depot's major deals begin on October 31, online, and the deals are only going to become more exclusive as Black Friday draws nearer. But they've got tons of deals right now on products, such as $40 off this Ryobi Cordless electric snow shover, with battery and charger, which you can get for $229.

Target RedCard

Target

Target's "Deal Days" started Oct. 6, with daily deals across all categories. Shoppers can also take advantage of their price-match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 if the Target price drops. The Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker usually retails for $99.99 but is on sale at Target for just $49.99. 

Throughout the holiday season, keep an eye on Target's website and join the Target Circle program. Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA - May 10, 2011: Front facade and entrance to Lowe's home improvement center located at Paseo del Norte shopping center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lowe's

Lowe's Black Friday deals online are already running. Its deals range from appliances, to smart home tech, to holiday decorations. For example, you can save $190 on the Blink outdoor home security camera system. Kittery, Maine, USA 09 24 2012: Sign with old Gap Inc.

Gap

One of the biggest clothing retailers in the U.S., Gap is offering a variety of online and in-store deals throughout the holiday season on various clothes and accessories. You can grab these mid-rise vintage slim jeans for $19.97, regularly $69.95.

Northridge, CA/USA.

Best Buy

Best Buy is running deals all the way up to and after Black Friday, including Member Mondays as of Oct.10, Black Friday deals as of Oct. 24, and many more deals that translate to deep discounts on tech like this Lenovo Gaming Ideapad Laptop. Listed at $549, you're saving $350 off the street price.

To take advantage of the best Best Buy deals, join its free loyalty program.  Humble, Texas/USA 12/20/2019: Macy's department store exterior in Humble, TX.

Macy's

Macy's is dropped early Black Friday ads with discount coupons on October 24 but will run its official Black Friday sales November 20th to November 26th, 2022. While it's joining a little later in the game than some other retailers, you can still save on purchases all season long, including men's graphic crewneck sweaters (30% off -- using the online code "FRIEND"). Mountain View, California, USA - March 29, 2011: Exterior of the Kohl's department store located in Mountain View, California.

Kohl's

Kohl's website is already retrofitted for the holidays. Deals include $10 off a $50 purchase, in-store and online, an extra 20% off through Oct. 30 online with the code EXTRA20 as well as numerous, ongoing discounts throughout the holiday months. You can buy major brands for home, clothing and personal care at a fraction of the cost. This 10-piece set of cookware is available for $159 -- saving you $99 off the original purchase price.

More From GOBankingRates

Levi Leidy contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Early Bird Holiday Shopping Deals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

Explore Personal Finance

Explore

Most Popular