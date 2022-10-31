Best Early Bird Holiday Shopping Deals

In years past, Black Friday was a boots-on-the-ground kind of shopping experience. People used to line up outside their favorite stores hours before they opened, hoping to get their in-demand products before they ran out. Now, however, retailers don't rely upon brick-and-mortar deals alone. And, they open up their sales much earlier, often in October, offering special sales throughout the holiday season -- which you can snag online or in person.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the best early deals and ongoing sales being offered at top retailers across America.

Walmart

Walmart is hosting different sales events in the leadup to Black Friday, including its Black Friday Deals for Days that begins online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. EST and in stores Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. However, its website is jam-packed with deals all season long, including an Arcade style Atari Legacy 12-in-1 video game player for $199, $115 savings.

Amazon

Amazon started its sales season on Oct. 11 with its Prime Early Access Sale. The event includes "epic daily deals" like these Beats noise canceling headphones, which can be bought for $149.99-- almost $200 off the regular price.

Costco

Costco has great deals all year long, but this one is a true steal. This Dell Inspiron Desktop computer with Windows 11 and a 12th generational intel core, worth a market price of $749 -- but at Costco, you can get it for just $499.

Home Depot

Home Depot's major deals begin on October 31, online, and the deals are only going to become more exclusive as Black Friday draws nearer. But they've got tons of deals right now on products, such as $40 off this Ryobi Cordless electric snow shover, with battery and charger, which you can get for $229.

Target

Target's "Deal Days" started Oct. 6, with daily deals across all categories. Shoppers can also take advantage of their price-match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 if the Target price drops. The Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker usually retails for $99.99 but is on sale at Target for just $49.99.

Throughout the holiday season, keep an eye on Target's website and join the Target Circle program.

Lowe's

Lowe's Black Friday deals online are already running. Its deals range from appliances, to smart home tech, to holiday decorations. For example, you can save $190 on the Blink outdoor home security camera system.

Gap

One of the biggest clothing retailers in the U.S., Gap is offering a variety of online and in-store deals throughout the holiday season on various clothes and accessories. You can grab these mid-rise vintage slim jeans for $19.97, regularly $69.95.

Best Buy

Best Buy is running deals all the way up to and after Black Friday, including Member Mondays as of Oct.10, Black Friday deals as of Oct. 24, and many more deals that translate to deep discounts on tech like this Lenovo Gaming Ideapad Laptop. Listed at $549, you're saving $350 off the street price.

To take advantage of the best Best Buy deals, join its free loyalty program.

Macy's

Macy's is dropped early Black Friday ads with discount coupons on October 24 but will run its official Black Friday sales November 20th to November 26th, 2022. While it's joining a little later in the game than some other retailers, you can still save on purchases all season long, including men's graphic crewneck sweaters (30% off -- using the online code "FRIEND").

Kohl's

Kohl's website is already retrofitted for the holidays. Deals include $10 off a $50 purchase, in-store and online, an extra 20% off through Oct. 30 online with the code EXTRA20 as well as numerous, ongoing discounts throughout the holiday months. You can buy major brands for home, clothing and personal care at a fraction of the cost. This 10-piece set of cookware is available for $159 -- saving you $99 off the original purchase price.

