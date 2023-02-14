Best Dow Stocks To Buy Today? 3 For Your List

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, commonly referred to as the “Dow,” is a widely followed index of 30 large publicly traded companies in the United States. It is one of the oldest and most widely recognized stock market indices in the world. And as a result, is often used as a barometer of the overall health of the U.S. stock market. The Dow is comprised of a diverse range of companies, including well-known names such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to name a few.

Investing in Dow stocks can be an effective way for investors to gain exposure to a range of top-performing companies in a variety of industries. By investing in a diversified basket of Dow stocks, investors can reduce the risk associated with investing in a single stock, and can potentially benefit from the collective performance of the index. Additionally, investing in Dow stocks can provide investors with a simple and straightforward way to track the performance of the U.S. stock market.

However, it is important for investors to keep in mind that investing in the Dow or in individual Dow stocks does not guarantee returns and can involve a significant amount of risk. As with any investment, it is important to carefully consider an investor’s goals, risk tolerance, and investment time horizon before making any investment decisions. Keeping this all in mind, check out these dow jones stocks for your stock market watchlist today.

Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In February 2023

Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

Leading off, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a leading multinational investment bank and financial services company. The company provides a wide range of services including investment banking, securities, and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, and governments worldwide.

Just last month, Goldman Sachs announced its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. In the report, the company posted Q4 2022 earnings per share of $3.32, along with revenue of $20.9 billion. What’s more, the company reported that its revenue increased by 51.1% versus the same period, the previous year.

Looking at the last month of trading action, shares of GS stock have advanced by 6.15%. Meanwhile, as of Tuesday’s lunchtime trading, GS stock is trading lower on the day by 0.74% at $371.27 a share.

Boeing Company (BA Stock)

Next, The Boeing Company (BA) is one of the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. The company engages in the manufacturing of commercial and military aircraft, as well as space and security systems.

Late last month, Boeing reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. Getting straight to it, the company showed a loss of $1.75 per share on revenue of $20 billion. The expected earnings were $0.05 per share based on revenue of $20 billion. Though, revenue was 35.1% higher than in the same quarter the previous year.

Year-to-date shares of BA stock have jumped by 11.30% so far. While, during Tuesday’s early afternoon trading session, Boeing stock is trading higher on the day by 0.82% at $217.42 a share.

Salesforce (CRM Stock)

Last but not least, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a cloud-based software company that provides customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company’s flagship product is its CRM platform, which offers a wide range of tools and services to help businesses manage their customer interactions and relationships.

Earlier, this month Salesforce announced that it will be reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 financial results. In detail, the company will release the results after the market closes on March 1, 2023. For a quick refresher, in Q3 2023 CRM posted a beat notching in an EPS of $1.35 per share, on revenue of $7.8 billion.

So far in 2023, Salesforce stock has rebounded by 25.35% YTD. Additionally, during Tuesday’s lunchtime trading action, shares of CRM stock are down 1.03% on the day at $169.01 a share.

