Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Thanksgiving 2023

We have good news if your budget is leaner than planned this Thanksgiving. More than a few staples for your holiday feast, including pie crust, spices and table decorations, can be purchased at Dollar Tree.

Since every item at Dollar Tree is priced at $1.25, you’ll be spending much less than you would at competing grocery chains. See if you’ll be stocking up on any of these Dollar Tree essentials.

Cooking Concepts Grey Nylon Ladles

Price: $1.25

If you’re planning to make dishes ready to be served up, like gravy for mashed potatoes, stuffing or macaroni and cheese, you’ll need a few strong ladles designed to do the job.

Cooking Concepts ladles are made of gray nylon and are durable enough to scoop up heavy meals. Each ladle also includes a notch on the handle to make it easy to store or hang after use.

Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon

Price: $1.25

Planning to make a dessert using cinnamon? Head to your nearest Dollar Tree and pick up a bottle of Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon.

This cinnamon comes in a 2.25-ounce shaker bottle, making it easy to use in any recipe. As an added bonus, the Dollar Tree price point is significantly cheaper than what you’d find in a competing grocery chain.

So Natural 100% Pure Pumpkin

Price: $1.25

One of the stars of Thanksgiving dinner is pumpkin pie. If you’re on the hunt for inexpensive pumpkin puree, pick up a few cans at your local Dollar Tree while they’re still in stock.

Each can of So Natural 100% Pure Pumpkin is made with natural ingredients and no preservatives. Use it for all your baking favorites like pumpkin pies, muffins and cookies. Freeze any leftovers you didn’t use and use it up on other holiday recipes.

Bama Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Price: $1.25

Anyone baking apple pies or other festive pies for the holidays will want to head to Dollar Tree and purchase Bama Graham Cracker Pie Crust.

At $1.25 each, these nine-inch pie crusts come in ready-to-bake tins. Each pie crust is cholesterol-free.

Cooking Concepts Tin Pie Pans

Price: $1.25

This is another Cooking Concepts staple worth investing in at Dollar Tree.

Cooking Concepts tin pie pans measure to nine inches. They are durable enough to heat up for baking results where the pies are golden brown and there’s always flaky pie crusts.

Harvest-Themed Table Cover

Price: $1.25

Decorate the table for the Thanksgiving feast in style for a lot less.

Dollar Tree’s harvest-themed table covers come in three fall designs to choose from. Each table cover is also made from durable plastic, allowing it to be reused at other festive functions.

Harvest Pumpkin & Leaf Metallic Plastic Placemats

Price: $1.25

If you’re making a pretty table setting for each guest at your Thanksgiving feast, it’s worth picking up these pretty harvest pumpkin and leaf metallic plastic placemats.

Unlike most of the items on this list, these placemats are only available for in-store purchases. Shoppers who see them at their local Dollar Tree are recommended to pick them up while supplies last.

Harvest Plaid 2-Ply Lunch Napkins

Price: $1.25

You can never have too many napkins on hand during a hearty Thanksgiving dinner. Priced at $1.25 for a package of 24 napkins, Dollar Tree shoppers only pay roughly five cents per napkin.

Harvest Hurricane Glass Candleholders

Price: $1.25

Give thanks for all of your blessings with Dollar Tree’s harvest hurricane glass candleholders as your Thanksgiving table centerpiece.

Just add candles inside these orange, gray and beige candleholders. Within a few minutes, you’ll be able to light up the room with a soft, soothing glow which complements the meal and allows everyone to feel at home.

