Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 5 For Your List

As we continue to tread through a volatile stock market, investors could be looking for which stocks to buy right now. Among the current headwinds in the market, dividend stocks could be a viable option in the stock market now. For the unaware, companies that pay out dividends to shareholders are usually more established and have a long-track record of profitability. Additionally, dividend stocks also give a way for investors to generate some returns during a volatile market environment.

Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays out regular dividend payments to shareholders. These dividend payments can provide a source of income for investors, and they can also help to increase the overall value of the stock. As a result, dividend stocks are an attractive investment option for many investors.

However, it is important to remember that dividend payments can fluctuate, and they may be reduced or eliminated entirely if the company’s financial situation changes. For this reason, it is important to research dividend stocks carefully before investing. With so much variety amid the top dividend stocks in the stock market today, investors have choices. On that note, here are five more dividend stocks to potentially add to your watchlist today.

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

First, let’s check out the beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO). The company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Its multiple billion-dollar brands can be found across various beverage categories. Most notably, this includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta to name a few. Aside from soft drinks, Coca-Cola also offers sports, coffee, and tea brands. Additionally, Coca-Cola has more than 700,000 employees worldwide. The company has a current dividend yield of 2.74%.

Last month, the company announced its second quarter fiscal earnings. In it, Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.70 on revenue of $11.3 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate was earnings per share of $0.67 on revenue of $10.6 billion. Next, Coca-Cola projects full-year 2022 fiscal earnings of $2.44 to $2.46 a share. The company previously reported a guidance range for earnings per share of $2.51 to $2.55. All while, the street’s consensus earnings estimate is $2.46 per share for the full year of 2022 fiscal.

The company’s CEO James Quincey stated, “Our results this quarter reflect the agility of our business, the strength of our streamlined portfolio of brands, and the actions we’ve taken to execute for growth in the face of challenges in the operating and macroeconomic environment.” With that, shares of KO stock are down on Tuesday a modest 1.06% at $63.84 a share.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Following that, let’s look at UnitedHealth Group (UNH). UnitedHealth Group is a multinational health care and insurance company. The company is focused on helping people live healthier lives and making health care work for everyone. Also, it offers a full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. In brief, the company directly contracts with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals. Currently, UNH has an annual dividend yield of 1.22%.

Moreover, Unitedhealth Group (UNH) reported its second-quarter earnings. In detail, the company posted earnings per share of $5.57 on revenue of $80.3 billion. For clarity, wall street’s consensus earnings estimate was $5.24 per share on revenue of $79.7 billion. Furthermore, UNH announced it estimates 2022 earnings per share to be between $21.40 and $21.90. This is compared to the company’s previous guidance of $21.20 to $21.70 earnings per share. Meaning, that they are right in line with analysts’ expectations for its full-year 2022 earnings. Given the strong quarter, will you add UNH stock on your list of the best dividend stocks to buy right now?

Church & Dwight Company Inc. (CHD)

Next up, let’s dive into Church & Dwight Company Inc. (CHD). In brief, the company manufactures and markets a broad variety of personal care, household and specialty products, under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks. CHD currently has an annual dividend yield of 1.19% and trades at $87.35 a share as of Tuesday.

Just last week, Church & Dwight (CHD) announced its second quarter 2022 earnings results. In the report, the company notched in earnings per share of $0.76 on revenue of $1.3 billion. Versus consensus earnings estimates of $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion. Next, CHD provided some third-quarter earnings guidance. In detail, the company expects third quarter earnings of approximately $0.65 per share. The current consensus earnings estimate is $0.86 per share for the third quarter.

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our brands once again experienced strong consumption. In the U.S. we grew consumption in 11 of our 17 categories, 6 of our brands experienced double-digit consumption growth. These included ARM & HAMMER™ Scent Boosters, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda, ARM & HAMMER™ Clumping Litter, BATISTE™ dry shampoo, ZICAM™ zinc supplements and THERABREATH™ mouthwash. We gained share on 8 of our 14 power brands.” Taking all this into consideration, is CHD on your list of top dividend stocks to check out?

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Moving along, we have industrial giant Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). For starters, the company is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. In fact, it is the world’s biggest construction equipment manufacturer. Whether it be hospitals, schools, roads, or bridges, many companies around the world leverage Caterpillar’s products to enable higher standards of living. As it stands, CAT stock currently has an annual dividend yield of 2.42%. Shares of CAT stock are down 4% on Tuesday at $187.04 per share.

This comes after the company reported a beat in its second quarter 2022 fiscal earnings on Tuesday. In the report, Caterpillar posted earnings of $3.18 per share on revenue of $14.2 billion. This is versus wall street’s estimates of $3.00 a share on revenue of $14.4 billion. Furthermore, second-quarter sales and revenue gained by 11%. Meanwhile, the company was able to return $1.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter.

“Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges,” stated Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets. We remain focused on executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth.” Given all of this, is CAT stock a buy right now?

Realty Income (O)

Last but not least, we have Realty Income. The company is the gold standard of triple net lease REITs. In brief, a triple net lease is a form of real estate lease agreement where the tenant or lessee is responsible for all the ongoing expenses of the property. The REIT is a bellwether in one of the most resilient niches of the commercial real estate industry. Realty Income owns more than 6,700 properties, the majority of which are occupied by retail tenants. That amounts to 80% of the portfolio holding. Also, Realty Income’s balance sheet is investment-grade rated. Meaning it could have easy accessibility to cheaper debt financing, providing it a low cost of debt capital.

Aside from Realty Income offering investors a monthly dividend, its current annual dividend yield is at 4.01%. Moreover, on July 12 of this year, the company declared its 625th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. As a result, the dividend amount will be $0.2475 per share, reflecting an annualized amount of $2.97 per share, With such a strong track record & dividend yield, would you add O stock to your list of dividend stocks to watch?

