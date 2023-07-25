Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus

Dividend stocks are shares in companies that give part of their profits back to shareholders, typically every three months. This can be great for investors who want a regular income from their investments, and it’s especially popular with people who’ve retired. If a company consistently pays dividends, it usually means they’re doing well and have a stable business.

However, investing in dividend stocks isn’t always smooth sailing. Just because a company has given out dividends in the past doesn’t mean they’ll always be able to in the future. Things like a tough economy, changes in their industry, or problems in the company can mean smaller dividends or none at all. Plus, companies that pay dividends are often older and more established, so their share prices might not go up as much as younger companies. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Dividend Stocks To Watch Before August 2023

McDonald’s (MCD Stock)

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is one of the world’s leading global foodservice retailers. With over 36,000 locations in over 100 countries, the company serves a variety of foods including burgers, fries, desserts, shakes, coffee, and globally recognized meals such as the Big Mac. Today, MCD offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 2.08%.

This week, McDonald’s is set to report its second quarter of 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The earnings results will be released prior to the opening of the U.S. stock market. To briefly recap, last quarter MCD posted Q1 2023 earnings of $2.63 per share with revenue of $5.90 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of MCD stock have increased by 10.53%. Meanwhile, during Tuesday morning’s trading action, McDonald’s stock is trading at $292.17 a share.

Coca-Cola (KO Stock)

Next, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a global beverage corporation known for its namesake product, Coca-Cola. The company offers more than 500 brands in over 200 countries and territories, making it one of the largest and most recognizable beverage companies in the world. Additionally, the company’s portfolio includes other well-known brands such as Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, and Dasani.

This month, The Coca-Cola Company announced changes to its leadership and dividend payment. Thomas S. Gayner, CEO of the Markel Group, has been elected as a new director for the company. Additionally, Henrique Braun has been promoted within the company, now serving as a corporate senior vice president. Besides these personnel changes, the company declared a regular dividend of $0.46 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023.

In 2023 so far, shares of KO stock are down modestly by 1.33% year-to-date. With that, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, Coca-Cola stock is trading at $62.11 per share.

Walmart (WMT Stock)

Last but not least, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the world’s largest retailer and the largest corporation by revenue. Walmart operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores in multiple countries, providing a broad selection of goods. Currently, Walmart offers an annual dividend yield of 1.44%.

Back in May, Walmart reported its 1st quarter of 2024 financial results. Diving in, the company reported earnings per share of $1.47, with revenue of $152.30 billion. Meanwhile, the company also said that it estimates Q2 2024 earnings between $1.63 to $1.68 per share on revenue estimates of approximately $158.97 billion.

Year-to-date, Walmart stock has advanced by 10.51% so far. While, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, shares of WMT stock are trading at $158.73 a share.

