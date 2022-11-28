Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Watch Before December 2022

Dividend stocks are an important part of any investment strategy. The basic concept is simple: dividend stocks are stocks that pay out regular dividends to their shareholders. In exchange for the dividend, investors agree to purchase and hold the stock for a certain period of time. This can be a great way to earn passive income while also diversifying your portfolio and protecting yourself from market volatility.

While dividend stocks tend to be more stable than other types of stocks, they can still fluctuate in price. As such, it’s important to do your research before investing in dividend stocks. When assessing a dividend stock, pay attention to factors such as the company’s financial stability, dividend history, and current yield. Keeping this in mind, here are two large-cap healthcare dividend-paying stocks to consider adding to your watchlist in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock)

Kicking off the list, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a global pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer packaged goods company. The healthcare giant has long been a favorite among investors due to its reliable dividends and steady growth over time. J&J currently offers a 2.55% dividend yield, making it a great option for investors looking for regular income as well as capital appreciation potential.

JNJ Recent Stock News

In October, Johnson & Johnson announced its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Specifically, the healthcare giant reported Q3 2022 earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue for the quarter of $23.8 billion. Additionally, JNJ said it expects the Fiscal Year 2022 earnings of $10.02 to $10.07 per share and revenue estimates of $93 billion to $93.5 billion.

Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer at JNJ commented, “Our third quarter performance demonstrates our continued strength and resilience across all three of our businesses. Through the ongoing efforts of our teams around the world, we continue to navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment and remain focused on delivering transformative healthcare solutions. Looking ahead, I remain confident in our business and ability to continue advancing our innovative portfolio and pipeline.“

JNJ Stock Chart

Year-to-date shares of JNJ stockc are up 3.21%, outperforming the broader markets so far this year. Meanwhile, during Monday’s afternoon trading session, Johnson & Johnson stock is down slightly by 0.11%, currently trading at $177.04 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Amgen (AMGN Stock)

Next, Amgen is a global biotechnology company. In brief, the company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human therapeutics based on advances in cellular and molecular biology. Amgen products are used to treat a variety of serious illnesses, including cancer, kidney disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. AMGN currently offers a 2.74% dividend yield for stockholders.

AMGN Recent Stock News

Just this month, the biotech giant reported better-than-expected Q3 2022 financial results. In the quarter, Amgen reported an EPS of $4.70 on revenue of $6.7 billion. Moreover, the company also said it now projects FY 2022 earnings of $17.25 to $17.85 per share, on revenue in the range of $26 billion to $26.3 billion.

In addition, Robert A. Bradway, chairman, and CEO of Amgen said, “Our medicines generated 8% volume growth in the quarter globally, with 11 products achieving record quarterly sales, This growth reflects the strong underlying demand for our medicines and the value they bring to patients.“

AMGN Stock Chart

In 2022 so far, Amgen stock has outperformed the overall markets year-to-date, as shares are up 24.89% this year. On Monday during the power hour trading session, AMGN stock is trading lower by 0.25%, at $283.03 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

