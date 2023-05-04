Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 To Know

Dividends are payments made by companies to their shareholders, usually every three months. These payments come from the company’s profits and are a way to share the success of the business with the people who own its stock. When a company consistently pays dividends, it often means they are financially stable and well-established, which can make their stocks more appealing to investors who want to make money not just from a stock’s price going up, but also from regular cash payments.

Dividend stocks are stocks of companies that regularly pay dividends. People who invest in these stocks can benefit from the steady income they provide, in addition to the possibility of the stock price increasing. A key measure investors use to compare dividend stocks is the dividend yield, which is the annual dividend payment divided by the stock’s current market price. This number helps investors understand how much money they could make from the dividend payments relative to the stock’s price.

When buying dividend stocks, it’s important for investors to do their research and consider a few factors. First, they should look at the company’s history of paying dividends to see if it has been consistent over time. They should also examine the company’s financial health to make sure it can continue to pay dividends in the future. Finally, investors should compare the dividend yield with other similar stocks to ensure they are getting a good return on their investment. Carefully considering these factors, here are two dividend stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Dividend Stocks To Watch Today

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY Stock)

Starting off, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines to treat serious diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Currently, BMY has an annual dividend yield of 3.42%.

Last month, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported its first quarter of 2023 financial and operating results. In the quarter, the company notched in earnings of $2.05 per share, along with revenue of $11.3 billion. These figures came in line with analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter, which were earnings of $1.98 per share on revenue of $11.5 billion.

Year-to-date so far, shares of BMY stock have fallen by 7.78%. Moreover, during Thursday’s premarket trading session, BMY stock is trading slightly higher by 0.51% at $66.98 a share.

Broadcom (AVGO Stock)

Next, Broadcom (AVGO) is a leading global technology company. For starters, the company specializes in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a wide range of industries. Today, Broadcom offers shareholders an annual dividend yield of 3.00%.

At the beginning of this month, Broadcom announced the date it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company is set to report its Q2 2023 results on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after the close of the U.S. stock market. Briefly taking a look back at Q1 2023’s earnings, the company reported a beat posting earnings of $10.56 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion.

Since the start of 2023, shares of AVGO stock have rose by 10.79% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Thursday morning’s premarket trading session, AVGO stock is trading lower by 0.52% at $610.00 a share.

