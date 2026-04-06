The Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Reliable Monthly Income

Key Points

Realty Income has paid a monthly dividend for 57 straight years.

The REIT has raised its payout in all 31 years since it went public, including the past 114 quarters in a row.

It's in a strong position to continue increasing its monthly dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

More than 100 stocks pay a monthly dividend. That gives income-seeking investors lots of options.

Many monthly dividend stocks have been reliable income producers over the years. However, one stands out as the best of the best: Realty Income (NYSE: O). Here's why it's the top choice for investors seeking a reliable monthly income stream.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Achieving its mission

Realty Income calls itself The Monthly Dividend Company. And, for good reason. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has a 57-year record of providing reliable monthly dividends to its investors. It has now declared 669 consecutive monthly dividends.

However, paying a monthly dividend is only the starting point. The REIT's stated mission is to "deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time." It has a long history of increasing its monthly dividend. Realty Income has raised its payment 134 times since its public market listing in 1994, growing its payout at a 4.2% compound annual rate. It has increased its payout for 114 consecutive quarters and 31 straight years.

While many monthly dividend stocks provide a reliable income stream, Realty Income provides reliable income growth.

Build to continue delivering sustainable income growth

Realty Income is in an excellent position to continue paying its monthly dividend, which currently yields more than 5%. The REIT owns a diversified portfolio (retail, industrial, gaming, and other properties) secured by long-term net leases with many of the world's leading companies. Net leases generate very stable rental income because tenants cover all property operating costs, including routine maintenance, real estate taxes, and building insurance. Meanwhile, most of its tenants operate in industries that are resistant to the economic cycle, such as grocery and convenience stores.

The REIT pays out a conservative percentage of its stable income in dividends (about 75%). That enables it to retain meaningful cash to reinvest in new income-producing properties. Realty Income also has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT sector, giving it ample financial flexibility to invest in new properties. Additionally, the company has several other funding sources, including joint ventures, a private capital fund, and other strategic partnerships.

Realty Income also has a long growth runway. The REIT estimates that there's $14 trillion of real estate across the U.S. and Europe suitable for net leases. It routinely expands its opportunity set by adding new investment verticals. For example, it recently expanded into Mexico and has started investing in data centers. That company's diversification gives it the flexibility to focus on the best investment opportunities available.

The quintessential monthly dividend stock

While many companies pay monthly dividends, Realty Income is what other monthly dividend stocks strive to be. It has increased its high-yielding payout like clockwork for 114 consecutive quarters. That steady growth should continue, driven by the strength of its portfolio, financial profile, and growth prospects. These factors make Realty Income the best high-yield dividend stock to buy for a reliable monthly income stream.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,087,496!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 6, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.