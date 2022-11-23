Best Deals at Walmart on Black Friday

If you are eager to start holiday shopping but afraid you might miss out on big Black Friday deals, retailers like Walmart have you covered. This year, the world’s largest retailer is all about offering options to eager savers.

Check Out: Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

You no longer have to wait for doors to open in the early morning hours of Nov. 25. Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days began Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. online. Walmart+ members got even earlier access.

Get ready to click your way to savings with these unbelievable Black Friday deals from Walmart.

Smart TVs

Whenever you start envisioning Black Friday sales, you likely can’t help imagining big-screen TVs in every cart. Every year Walmart slashes prices on brand-new televisions just in time for the holidays and this year is no exception. The big-box store is offering a 50″ onn. Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $148. The price is hard to beat since the set offers Ultra High Definition.

For shoppers seeking an even bigger set, feast your eyes on the TCL 65″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $228. The only problem with these deals is that they may be gone in a flash. The store’s website notes that there are limited quantities and the offers are only available while supplies last.

Kitchen Gadgets

Another favorite purchase for any Black Friday shopper is the latest kitchen craze. Walmart again delivers with a $60 Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer. Air frying is one of the most popular trends in home cooking and doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon, so this priced-to-sell gadget may be the perfect gift for any busy parent or health-minded friend.

Walmart also has great deals on blenders, espresso machines and other countertop must-haves. You’ll be able to stock up on kitchen staples like food storage, knives and mixing bowls. The most difficult decision will be what to gift yourself and what to give to others.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

Tech Gifts

Technology is one of the most requested gifts out there with nearly everyone on your list likely asking for at least one type of electronic this holiday season. Walmart has Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods (now $79, regularly $99.99) and Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (now $79, regularly $131.39). Savvy shoppers can also save big on tablets, cameras and more.

Toys

If you are looking for blockbuster discounts on toys, the discount store has something for kids of all ages. Huffy Kids Bikes are on sale for $48, a savings of $30. Walmart is also offering significant savings on popular LEGO sets like Harry Potter Hogwarts Express. The train set is priced at $40 during the retailer’s Deals for Days campaign.

Vacuums

Vacuums of every kind are on deep discount at the famous department store. Walmart shoppers can save almost $200 on a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base or over 50% on a Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner for hard floors and carpet. The retailer is also offering “rollback” prices or reduced prices on Bissells, Hoovers, Eufys and Dysons. Your floors will look better than ever.

Holiday Decor

Some of the best finds for Black Friday are on holiday decor. Walmart has gone big this year slashing prices on everything from prelit Christmas trees to lawn displays. Get a 7.5′ Holiday Time Prelit 300 LED Color-Changing Lights, Benton Pine Artificial Christmas Tree for under $100 or a 2-Piece Moose Family Lighted Christmas Yard Decor Set for $129.99 (originally $309.99).

Fashion Finds

Shoppers hoping to restock their wardrobes can save on top fashion brands including Wrangler, Reebok and Bearpaw. If jewelry is on your list, Walmart has you covered there too. This Black Friday you can score Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals for only $15.99. The set retails for $135. Or if your loved one has their eye on a stunning necklace, the Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Plated Halo Pendant Necklace is marked down to $15.99, originally $150.

More From GOBankingRates

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 22, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Deals at Walmart on Black Friday

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.