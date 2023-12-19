Best Cryptos 2024: 3 Names to Add to Your Must-Buy List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During the last quarter, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a good uptrend. If you took advantage of it, this December you can enjoy your returns. But, for those left out of the wave, do not worry, here you have these top cryptos for 2024. These three best cryptos are worth analyzing and adding to your portfolio for next year.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP-USD) is a cryptocurrency running on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It is known for its low transaction costs, fast settlement and green features.

Launched in 2021, XRPL features a DEX (decentralized exchange) and supports custom tokenization. Ripple is facing its first legal dispute since 2012 with the U.S. SEC, with hopes to settle in 2024.

Ripple’s CLO, Stuart Alderoty, warns of potential negative repercussions for the cryptocurrency industry due to the SEC’s enforcement-focused policy.

In response to regulatory challenges, XRPL is shifting its global focus to central bank digital currency projects (CBDCs). This move includes partnerships in regions such as Georgia and India, as well as participation in partnerships such as Digital Euro and Digital Pound. This strategic shift is intended to circumvent the difficult U.S. regulatory landscape.

At the same time, it sees increased engagement of Web3 developers in the XRPL ecosystem. A significant development is the imminent activation of automated market maker (AMM) functionality. This could transform XRPL into a hub for decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain wallets.

This development highlights Ripple’s adaptability in the blockchain and fintech sectors. It has positioned the company as a key player in government-backed digital assets and showcases XRPL’s potential as a versatile platform for diverse applications.

Verasity (VRA)

Verasity (VRA-USD) is like the guardian of the online advertising world as it fights ad fraud.

Imagine a world where advertisers lose billions to deceptive bots and clicks. Verasity steps in with its powerful combination of AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) to save the day.

Its VeraViews technology, equipped with the unique (Proof of View) PoV feature to optimize ad delivery. It also detects and thwarts fraudulent activity in real time, ensuring advertisers get their money’s worth.

What makes Verasity even better is its user-friendly ecosystem. The crypto has VeraWallet, a trusted haven with top-notch security for over 300,000 users with a team of vigilant developers continuously monitoring for threats.

The crypto uses advanced methods to keep your cryptocurrencies safe and two-factor authentication to make sure only you have access. It’s like having a high-tech vault for your digital treasures.

In the wild world of online advertising, where fraud is as common as emojis in a text message, Verasity’s approach is refreshing. It makes ads more effective through AI, ML and rewarding user interactions.

THORChain (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE-USD), is like the wizard of the cryptocurrency world, enabling decentralized magic to exchange various cryptocurrencies seamlessly.

It’s not your typical exchange. It doesn’t need permissions, which means you can exchange assets without jumping through hoops or having to deal with order books. The secret lies in maintaining market prices across asset pools rather than traditional order matching.

Recently, it has expanded its repertoire with trading, saving and lending features, including a long-awaited lending protocol with no settlements, interest or expiration dates.

THORChain gives cryptocurrency users the ability to manage their assets with the finesse of a financial master. Streaming Swaps were also added, making THORChain a strong contender against centralized exchanges, and there has been an increase in daily trading volume.

In the last three months, the cryptocurrency has experienced a roller coaster of upgrades, reaching milestones such as the completion of Scheduled Obsolescence and the achievement of major integrations.

The numbers speak for themselves. The third quarter saw a whopping $2.38 billion in total volume, with a substantial increase in liquidity and an increase in daily volume. Notable exchange routes, affiliate contributions and partnerships with platforms like Unizen show THORChain’s growing influence in the cryptocurrency arena.

Imagine Unizen as a new ally in cryptocurrency, adding THORChain as a swap provider. This partnership unlocks the ability for users to exchange native, unwrapped Bitcoin (BTC-USD) directly from the self-custody.

