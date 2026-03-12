Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now With $1,500 and Hold for 3 Years: XRP vs. Cardano

Key Points

Blockchains often develop new features to attract fresh capital and new users.

XRP's feature set, in particular its asset tokenization features, has led to a lot of new capital onboarding recently.

Cardano's feature set is meticulously designed and implemented with the best software development practices available.

Investors love to discuss both XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), even though they're quite different. While one aims to be a perfectly engineered and smart-contract-capable blockchain for general-purpose use, the other -- XRP -- is intent on becoming a financial platform targeted at banks, currency exchange houses, and hedge funds, among other players.

Nonetheless, only one of these two coins has gained in value over the last three years. So which one is going to be the better pick for purchasing today and holding through early 2029?

XRP has traction, but token demand is a real question

For XRP to grow over the coming years, it needs to succeed in getting more financial institutions to onboard their capital to its chain -- the XRP Ledger (XRPL) -- so that they'll need to buy, hold, and consume plenty of XRP on a regular basis.

Of particular importance will be onboarding tokenized capital, which is financial instruments like bonds or funds whose ownership is tracked on a blockchain. Today, XRPL has $453 million in tokenized assets on its chain that can be traded. All of that value has arrived incredibly quickly throughout late 2025 and early 2026; a year ago, there was less than $80 million in tokenized assets on the chain in total.

So, XRP is a coin intended for use by financial organizations, and at least some of them appear to be using it for its intended purpose.

It's also exposed to capital inflows via XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Those ETFs hold more than $1.1 billion in capital as of March 6, and they ensure that investors don't need to have an on-chain wallet to get exposure to the coin's price appreciation.

Cardano is building for a future that keeps arriving late

Cardano isn't intended for financial institutions specifically, but its design is still quite serious. The network's signature is its emphasis on intentional and academic software development practices, including peer-reviewed code and reliance on formal governance processes.

Its development roadmap for 2030 calls for the chain to onboard a total of $3 billion in assets deposited in a chain's decentralized financial (DeFi) apps, as well as at least 1 million monthly active wallets, and 324 million annual transactions. Currently, it has around $138 million in DeFi assets on its chain, with daily fees totaling roughly $1,900, and just over 17,000 addresses active per day. So its ambitions are very far ahead of its actual capital holdings as well as its on-chain activity.

More importantly, its ecosystem has been essentially a backwater for as long as it has existed. Despite years of developing new features, and an intentional effort late last year to add some stablecoin liquidity to the network to stimulate new activity, those efforts just haven't yielded a significant amount of new users or new capital. And that makes it hard to believe that it'll succeed in what it sets out to do with its plan for 2030.

Therefore, XRP is by far the better choice to buy and hold for three years with $1,500. It's already gaining traction, and it already has a track record of success in launching new features to expedite the process.

