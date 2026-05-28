The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy If You Already Own XRP

Key Points

XRP targets institutions with a variety of financial services and capabilities on its network.

Hyperliquid targets users with a couple of specific capabilities relating to derivative contracts.

There's room in most portfolios for both, though both are risky.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

If you already hold XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), you're banking on the thesis that institutional adoption and the tokenization of traditional finance are going to make the coin in demand. Adding another fintech-like coin to your crypto portfolio is thus most valuable when it captures a different dimension of the market's growth rather than doubling down on the same narrative.

In that vein, Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) fills that role well. Here's why.

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This network positions decentralization as a financial technology

In case you haven't heard of it, Hyperliquid is a blockchain that's purpose-built as a decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures, a type of derivative contract that lets investors take leveraged positions on an asset's price without an expiration date like similar derivatives have. Traders use perpetual futures contracts to gain leveraged exposure to a wide range of tokenized assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities, on a 24/7 basis.

They can also create their own futures markets for a (considerable) fee, which is generally very difficult or even impossible elsewhere. It currently generates about $695 million in trading fees on an annualized basis, and in 2025, it brought in $961 million in fees.

What makes the token economics distinctive with Hyperliquid is its buyback-and-burn mechanism. Ninety-nine percent of trading fees are spent on continuously purchasing HYPE tokens on the open market and then permanently destroying them. Therefore, the more the exchange is used, the scarcer the token becomes, forging a direct link between platform revenue and token supply that few other cryptocurrencies offer.

And that's part of the reason the token is seeing some institutional uptake of Hyperliquid as both an asset and a piece of technology.

For instance, Ripple Prime, the institutional brokerage associated with XRP issuer Ripple, expanded its Hyperliquid integration in March. Shortly after, spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding HYPE launched in May.

So, it's right at home in the same segment as XRP, and it's experiencing the same trend toward institutionalization.

The risks are high here

Hyperliquid's biggest risk right now is competition, which is fierce and escalating. Centralized exchanges, prediction market platforms, and traditional brokerages are also entering perpetual futures, threatening Hyperliquid's market share. It's also faintly possible that XRP's nascent DEXes will grow to compete with it as well if Ripple prioritizes their development.

But HYPE is still a decent tool for portfolio diversification for those who already hold XRP. XRP's thesis rests on its utility for institutional settlement and its institution-first polish. Hyperliquid's thesis rests on decentralized derivatives infrastructure continuing to be in demand, not to mention the incentives for holding its token. If one asset stumbles, the other isn't likely to falter for the same reasons.

So, for an XRP holder looking to diversify a bit, Hype is one of the strongest complements available. Just appreciate that it's an even riskier play than XRP since it's newer and less established.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

Before you buy stock in Hyperliquid, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.