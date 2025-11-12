The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

Given the recent downturn in the crypto market, it can be hard finding a good investment to make with $1,000 right now. That's why I'm going with a cryptocurrency that has an incredible historical track record and plenty of proof that it can bounce back from adversity, regardless of overall market conditions.

For more than a decade, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been the one cryptocurrency you needed to hold as an investor, and now is no different. So forget about speculative meme coins and trendy altcoins promising sky-high returns. Go with the market bellwether, and you won't be disappointed.

Bitcoin's track record

Since 2010, Bitcoin is up a staggering 210,000,000%. No, that's not a typo. After hitting an all-time low of $0.05 back in July 2010, Bitcoin has been on a rocket ship, and now trades north of $105,000.

Year after year, Bitcoin has posted double-digit and even triple-digit returns. In 2023, for example, Bitcoin soared by 157%. In 2024, Bitcoin skyrocketed another 125%. https://www.wisdomtree.com/investments/-/media/us-media-files/documents/resource-library/market-insights/gannatti-commentary/bitcoin-correlations.pdf

That's why I'm willing to cut Bitcoin some slack for its down years, which have occurred roughly every four years. In 2014, 2018, and 2022, Bitcoin lost 58%, 74%, and 64% of its value, respectively.

Bitcoin's resilience

That's where Bitcoin's resilience comes into the picture. Even after drawdowns of 70% and higher, Bitcoin has shown an uncanny ability to bounce back. After a disastrous performance in 2022, for example, Bitcoin doubled in value in each of the next two years before zooming past the $100,000 mark in December 2024.

Admittedly, past performance is no guarantee of future performance. But if you place a premium on historical track record when differentiating between cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is the no-brainer option.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.