The Best Crypto to Buy for Long-Term Investors Right Now

Key Points

The world's top digital asset is the best place for investors to direct their attention among the abundance of cryptocurrencies out there.

Persistent currency debasement and never-ending rising debt levels are problems this crypto wants to fix.

Despite the price drawdown, the fundamentals remain firmly intact.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Despite its position as a multitrillion-dollar asset class, the cryptocurrency industry is still trying to prove itself as a viable place to park capital. Volatility remains a challenge. And there is no shortage of critics who still believe these digital assets serve no purpose.

Even after considering these arguments, investors might want to test the waters for the sake of boosting the returns of their portfolios. Here's the best cryptocurrency that long-term investors should buy.

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Start with the world's prime digital asset

According to coinmarketcap.com, there are tens of millions of different cryptocurrencies out there that make up this relatively new asset class. That huge figure can distract investors who are serious about where to allocate their hard-earned savings. In this situation, simplicity is key. Stick to the proven crypto that has developed a dominant position: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin has been around for more than 17 years, ever since its first block was mined in January 2009. This makes it the first cryptocurrency. Its market cap of $1.4 trillion (as of March 18) gives it almost 60% share of the entire industry.

And the performance is phenomenal. In the past 10 years, Bitcoin's price has skyrocketed 18,000%. It has been one of the best assets that anyone could have owned this century.

You might be wondering what problem Bitcoin solves. It was created to be a solution to the current monetary system, which has its own issues. These center on persistent currency debasement and monumental, ever-increasing amounts of sovereign debt.

Bitcoin's absolute scarcity, shown by its hard supply cap of 21 million units, is its most compelling feature. It's also not controlled by a single entity, is completely decentralized, and has never been hacked.

Expect the volatility to continue, but the gains can be massive

Because Bitcoin is an emerging monetary asset, the volatility isn't going away just yet. Over time, the price swings have gotten less extreme. However, the ups and downs are something long-term investors can't avoid. This isn't unique to Bitcoin. Some of the most impressive technology stocks over the past couple of decades, like Nvidia, Amazon, and Netflix, were extremely difficult to hold on to during times of intense volatility.

As was the case with those disruptive businesses, patient investors will be rewarded in this situation. Bitcoin is currently trading 41% below its record price from about five months ago. But it has historically always recovered to reach newer all-time highs. Its fundamentals, particularly around network security, transaction volume, and adoption trends, are all in strong shape.

Investors who can buy Bitcoin and hold for 10 years are setting themselves up for success.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bitcoin, Netflix, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.