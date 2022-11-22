Best Credit Cards To Look Forward To In 2023

It’s natural to use the new year as the impetus to reconsider the credit cards you carry. After all, improving your finances is a popular resolution. Expenses change and budgets update. The benefits and fees that make sense for you naturally evolve. Because of this, it might be time to evaluate your options.

You might be one of the lucky ones who already has the perfect credit card. If not, these 10 options make our list of the best credit cards for 2023.

Bilt World Elite Mastercard®

One of the largest expenses in any budget is housing. Now, you can finally make rent payments on a credit card with no fee—and earn rewards to boot.

The no-annual-fee Bilt World Elite Mastercard® earns . Once earned, points can be saved up to eventually make a down payment on a home. Or, transfer them at a 1:1 ratio to partnering travel programs, redeem them for select fitness classes or use them for rent credit.

While this card doesn’t come with a welcome bonus, it offers ongoing benefits including Doordash credits, cell phone insurance and double points days.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Everyday purchases including groceries and gas have reached extremely high prices with the potential to climb higher. Though we can’t make lower prices reappear, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (Terms apply. See rates & fees) can reward you generously on these types of purchases.

The Blue Cash Preferred earns . At those rates, rewards add up quickly. Cash-back redemptions are a piece of cake: simply request a statement credit with no complicated restrictions to learn.

There’s a modest $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 annual fee on this card, though it also comes with up to $84 a year via monthly statement credits toward the Disney Bundle streaming subscription fees.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

If you’re looking for a premium travel card, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card stands out. It’s packed full of benefits to make travel easier and more comfortable—two things anyone with a trip planned for 2023 will appreciate.

Unlike other rewards cards, it keeps earning simple with nearly all purchases earning at the same flat rate. You’ll earn . Rewards can be transferred to travel partners, redeemed for cash back or used for a number of other award options.

Its annual fee of $395 is lower than most of its competition and can easily be offset by up to $300 annually as statement credits for travel purchases made through Capital One Travel and a 10,000-mile bonus each year after card renewal.

Chase Freedom Flex℠

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ bundles several favorable card features together which keeps it a popular choice year after year. With a welcome bonus, ongoing rewards, an introductory APR offer and no annual fee, it’s hard to find fault.

The card earns . That means you’ll need to keep track of regularly changing bonus categories, but it’s worth it for the incredible earning potential.

The card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points which can be redeemed in a multitude of ways, including cash back at a rate of 1 point equals 1 cent.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a perpetual favorite and remains one of Forbes Advisor’s best credit cards for 2023. The card offers a strong set of rewards and benefits for a mid-range $95 annual fee.

Among the benefits included are a relatively comprehensive suite of travel insurance protections. An annual statement credit up to $50 toward hotel bookings made with Chase Ultimate Rewards also entices travelers.

However, the card is probably best known for its extremely flexible points program. It earns Ultimate Rewards points with the additional versatility of being transferable to partnering airlines and hotels. Or, to avoid blackout dates and other travel restrictions, book your trip through Chase’s proprietary booking engine and get 25% more value with every point.

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Anyone looking to rebuild their credit as a 2023 resolution should look no further than the Discover it® Secured Credit Card. It builds in everything important to someone starting over, including no annual fee and no penalty APR.

There’s one other gigantic selling point to this card: it earns rewards on every purchase, something that’s rare on cards for bad credit. In fact, it even offers bonus cash back at the end of the first year, on top of earning .

Like all secured credit cards, you’ll need to front a deposit on your account before you can use it. That will make your credit card feel more like a debit card—since you can’t charge more than you have secured on your card—but with all the benefits of reporting on-time payments and other responsible behaviors that build your credit.

Discover it® Student Cash Back

A lot of student credit cards offer subpar rewards, but not the Discover it® Student Cash Back. It stands out for earning with easy redemptions so you can enjoy your rewards.

Students will also appreciate that you can apply for the card without an existing credit score, making it an option for those who are just starting out. There’s no annual fee, either.

It’s worth noting that the card comes with a few other features that can be a boon for responsible cardholders. There’s a . There’s also no penalty APR. Just be careful not to get too comfortable with those perks since they may encourage trouble if you’re not careful.

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

Choosing a co-branded hotel credit card often has more to do with your travel patterns than the card details itself. However, with the The World of Hyatt Credit Card, you’ll find wins on both sides of the equation.

World of Hyatt, previously somewhat a niche program, has exploded in growth recently with the acquisition of and partnership with numerous additional properties. This expansion makes it more likely to find hotels where you need them in 2023 and a realistic option for your loyalty.

The credit card provides you with automatic Discoverist status and an annual free night certificate to use at your choice of Category 1 to 4 properties. Additionally, it earns .

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card

If restaurants, take-out or delivery make your list of regular expenses, it’s worth carrying one of the best credit cards for dining, of which there are many. However, few earn at high rates and carry no annual fee which is precisely what makes the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card a winning choice.

The Altitude Go earns . Plus, rewards never expire so you’re welcome to save up your stash for big redemptions if you wish. Real-time rewards give you the opposite opportunity. Redeem your points instantly while on the go by simply texting from your phone, a handy feature for 2023.

The card also comes with an introductory APR offer and has no foreign transaction fees.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the newer 2% cash-back credit cards and it’s turned heads ever since its launch. Customers looking for cards in this category tend to focus solely on dollars and cents rather than a suite of benefits. They’ll be pleased to see it hits all the marks on rates, fees and rewards.

The unlimited flat 2% earning rate is impressive for a card with no annual fee, but it sets itself apart by also offering a welcome bonus: . There’s also a .

Meaningfully, the cash-back rewards from this card are as accessible as need be. Unlike other cards that funnel you toward statement credits, you can also request your rewards as mortgage payments, deposits to your checking account, ATM withdrawals or toward PayPal purchases—provided you have qualifying Wells Fargo bank accounts, of course.

Bottom Line

There’s stiff competition in credit cards, forcing them to innovate and offer a great collection of benefits and rewards. These cards for 2023 have features that keep them on top, with options for just about anyone.

