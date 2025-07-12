The Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Personal Finance

The average retirement income in America is under $28,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. That does not allow for a very rich retirement — under $2,500 per month. But there are cities where you can enjoy a nice quality of life in your senior years.

GOBankingRates found the best cities to retire on a monthly budget of $2,500 or less. This pool was determined by finding the 750 largest cities in America and then narrowing down to the ones where monthly rent was $1,300 or less. All cities have livability scores of 70 or higher.

See where the best cities to retire on $2,500 are.

Davenport skyline along the banks of the Mississippi RiverMore Davenport images.

Davenport, Iowa

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,288
  • Livability: 77

Terre Haute historic downtown.

Terre Haute, Indiana

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,331
  • Livability: 74

downtown Muncie Indiana

Muncie, Indiana

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,352
  • Livability: 81
Erie is a city in and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania, United States.

Erie, Pennsylvania

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,371
  • Livability: 82
Green Bay Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,395
  • Livability: 71

Canton, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,414
  • Livability: 70
City Of Jackson Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

Jackson, Michigan

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,434
  • Livability: 74
Akron, Ohio, USA - September 27, 2008: Aerial photo of the center of Akron, Ohio.

Akron, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,438
  • Livability: 81
Lansing, United States - May 24, 2014 - The Michigan State Capitol as viewed from within Downtown Lansing, with trees, plants, office buildings, and pedestrians and cars and a driver in the foreground, and a blue sky with clouds in the background.

Lansing, Michigan

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,464
  • Livability: 79

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

Fargo, North Dakota

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,481
  • Livability: 84
Color Image, Macro, Map, Old, Old-fashioned, Texas, USA

Pharr, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,497
  • Livability: 72
Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Springfield, Illinois

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,499
  • Livability: 81

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Zillow April 2025 data to find every city in the U.S. (limited to the 750 largest) that had monthly rent of $1,300 or less. GOBankingRates then used Sperling’s BestPlaces to find the cost-of-living index for every city on the list. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for grocery, healthcare and utilities costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on those things in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, healthcare and utilities costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $2,500 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livability score of 70 or higher (as sourced from AreaVibes). All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 4, 2025.

