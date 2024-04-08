Best Cities For Pet Owners 2024

For pet parents, a pet is much more than just a furry companion who lives rent-free in their home. In fact, nearly all pet owners (97%) consider their pet to be a part of their family, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

Pet ownership is at an all-time high, with 66% of U.S. households home to a pet. And as more people bring a pet home, there is growing interest in living in a pet-friendly city.

Recent data shows that 87% of prospective homebuyers with pets consider their pets’ needs when choosing a neighborhood to live in. And more than three-quarters (82%) of those looking to buy a home regard their pets’ needs as important, if not more important, than their own.

Pet owners in some cities may find it easier to ensure their four-legged friend enjoys a long and healthy life, thanks to more affordable veterinary care, better access to veterinary services and a plethora of pet-friendly spaces.

To determine the most pet-friendly cities, Forbes Advisor compared the 81 most populated cities with available data across 13 key metrics spanning four categories: dog veterinary cost, cat veterinary cost, veterinary access and pet-friendly spaces.

Key Takeaways

Kansas City, Missouri, ranks as the best city for pet owners, followed by Nashville, Tennessee; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Wichita, Kansas.

A total of three North Carolina cities made the top 25 best cities for pet owners: Raleigh, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem.

Wichita, Kansas, is the most affordable city for veterinary care for both dogs and cats, while Lexington, Kentucky, is the best city for veterinary access and Portland, Oregon is the best overall for pet-friendly spaces.

The Top 10 Best Cities for Pet Owners

Pet owners looking for reasonably-priced veterinary care, better access to veterinarians and a high concentration of pet-friendly spaces should start their search in one of these top 10 pet-friendly cities in the U.S.

1. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City’s score: 100 out of 100

Kansas City is the overall best city in the nation for pet owners, in part thanks to its status as the second best city for both dog and cat veterinary costs.

Kansas City dog owners benefit from the second lowest prices nationally for vet office visits ($60.95 average cost), vaccinations ($201.67) and dental cleanings ($359.95 average cost).

Dog owners in Kansas City also pay the third lowest rates for spay and neuter surgeries, with an average price of $473.70.

Kansas City cat owners also pay the second lowest prices nationally for vet office visits ($60.95 average cost), vaccinations ($87.93), dental cleanings ($359.95 average cost) and spay and neuter surgeries ($273.70 average cost).

2. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville’s score: 98.91 out of 100

Nashville shares its fourth-place ranking for lowest average dog and cat veterinary costs with Louisville, Kentucky, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Nashville dog owners enjoy the fourth lowest prices for vet visits ($61.95 average cost), vaccinations ($204.18) and dental cleanings ($366.95 average cost).

Dog owners in Nashville also pay the fifth lowest average amount for spay and neuter surgeries, at $479.20.

Nashville cat owners also pay the fourth lowest prices for vet visits ($61.95 average cost), vaccinations ($89.03), spay and neuter surgeries ($276.70 average cost) and dental cleanings ($366.95 average cost).

Additionally, Nashville ranks seventh best when it comes to pet-friendly spaces, boasting the sixth highest percentage of pet-friendly apartments (89.2%) among the cities we analyzed.

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque’s score: 98.53 out of 100

In addition to ranking as the third most pet-friendly city in the U.S., Albuquerque is the third best when it comes to pet-friendly spaces.

Albuquerque boasts the eighth highest concentration of pet stores, with 20.72 per 10,000 businesses.

The largest city in New Mexico also ranks 12th for the number of dog parks, with 2.47 per 100,000 city residents.

Albuquerque shares the eighth-place spot with eight other cities as one of the best for both dog and cat veterinary costs.

Albuquerque dog owners pay the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($209.23) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

Dog owners in Albuquerque also benefit from the ninth lowest average price for spay and neuter surgeries, at $491.20.

Albuquerque cat owners also enjoy the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($91.22), spay and neuter surgeries ($283.70 average cost) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh’s score: 97.09 out of 100

When it comes to availability of veterinary care, pet owners in Raleigh, North Carolina, have the fourth best access in the country.

The capital city of North Carolina ranks third for the number of veterinarians per 10,000 metro area residents (4.11).

Raleigh ranks 12th for its concentration of veterinary offices, with 65.68 per 10,000 businesses.

Raleigh also ranks ninth for pet-friendly spaces, with the 10th highest percentage of pet-friendly apartments (88.7%) among the cities analyzed.

5. Wichita, Kansas

Wichita’s score: 96.04 out of 100

Pet owners in Wichita, Kansas enjoy the lowest average prices for dog and cat veterinary care in the country.

Dog owners in Wichita pay the lowest prices for vet visits ($57.95 average cost), vaccinations ($196.82) and dental cleanings ($346.95 average cost).

In Wichita, dog owners pay the second lowest average amount for spay and neuter surgeries, at $462.20.

Wichita cat owners also pay the lowest prices for vet visits ($57.95 average cost), vaccinations ($85.82), spay and neuter surgeries ($267.20 average cost) and dental cleanings ($346.95 average cost).

Wichita boasts the highest concentration of pet stores with 25.07 per 10,000 businesses.

The city of Wichita also has the third highest concentration of veterinary offices, with 81.98 per 10,000 businesses.

6. Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville’s score: 95.52 out of 100

Louisville tied with Nashville and Oklahoma City as the fourth best city for dog and cat veterinary costs.

Louisville dog owners pay the fourth lowest prices for vet visits ($61.95 average cost), vaccinations ($204.18) and dental cleanings ($366.95 average cost).

Dog owners in Louisville also benefit from the fifth lowest average prices for spay and neuter surgeries, at $479.20.

Louisville cat owners also enjoy the fourth lowest prices for vet visits ($61.95 average cost), vaccinations ($89.03), spay and neuter surgeries ($276.70 average cost) and dental cleanings ($366.95 average cost).

Louisville also ranked eighth, along with the Virginia cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, for access to veterinary care, thanks in part to its 11th highest concentration of veterinary offices, at 67.01 per 10,000 businesses.

7. Tucson, Arizona

Tucson’s score: 94.51 out of 100

Tucson, Arizona ranks eighth best (along with eight other cities) for average dog and cat veterinary costs.

Tucson dog owners pay the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($209.23) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

Dog owners in Tucson also pay the ninth lowest average amount for spay and neuter surgeries, at ​​$491.20.

Tucson cat owners also enjoy the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($91.22), spay and neuter surgeries ($283.70 average cost), and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

Thanks to having the sixth highest concentration of pet stores with 21.51 per 10,000 businesses, Tucson ranks 10th best for pet-friendly spaces.

The second largest city in Arizona also has the fifth highest concentration of veterinary offices, at 75.62 per 10,000 businesses.

8. Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro’s score: 94.19 out of 100

The second city in North Carolina to make the top 10, Greensboro ties with a handful of other cities for the eighth best average prices for dog and cat veterinary care.

Greensboro dog owners enjoy the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average price), vaccinations ($209.23) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average price).

Dog owners in Greensboro also pay the ninth lowest average price for spay and neuter surgeries, at $491.20.

Cat owners in Greensboro also pay the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average price), vaccinations ($91.22), spay and neuter surgeries ($283.70 average price) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average price).

With the 11th highest number of veterinarians per 10,000 metro area residents (3.06), Greensboro ranks 12th best for veterinary access.

Greensboro also has the seventh highest percentage of pet-friendly apartments (89.1%) among the cities on our list.

9. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati’s score: 92.45 out of 100

Cincinnati, Ohio is one of nine cities that tied for having the eighth best prices for dog and cat veterinary care.

Cincinnati dog owners pay the eighth lowest amount for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($209.23) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

Dog owners in Cincinnati pay the ninth lowest average amount for spay and neuter surgeries ($491.20).

Cincinnati cat owners also enjoy the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($91.22), spay and neuter surgeries ($283.70 average cost) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

Cincinnati has the fifth highest concentration of pet stores, with 21.58 per 10,000 businesses.

Cincinnati also has the seventh highest concentration of veterinary offices, with 72.34 per 10,000 businesses.

10. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa’s score: 91.91 out of 100

Rounding out the top 10 most pet-friendly cities, Tulsa tied with eight other cities as having the eighth best veterinary costs for dogs and cats.

Tulsa dog owners pay the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($209.23) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

Dog owners in Tulsa pay the ninth lowest average price for spay and neuter surgeries, at $491.20.

Tulsa cat owners also enjoy the eighth lowest prices for vet visits ($64.95 average cost), vaccinations ($91.22), spay and neuter surgeries ($283.70 average cost) and dental cleanings ($380.95 average cost).

With the ninth highest concentration of veterinary offices at 68.41 per 10,000 businesses, Tulsa ranks 13th best for access to veterinary care.

How To Find the Best Pet Insurance Plan in Your City

Even if you end up moving to one of the best cities for dogs, you’ll still need to find the best pet insurance in your city.

In a recent Forbes Advisor survey, dog owners cited veterinary care as their second most expensive recurring expense. With the average cost of a vet visit at right around $61, investing in pet insurance may be worth it, especially when it comes to emergency veterinary bills which can cost pet owners thousands of dollars.

While some pet insurance companies offer coverage for pre-existing conditions (with limitations), many companies will not cover expenses if they are related to illnesses or injuries that are already present at the time you choose coverage. Having pet insurance coverage from the day you bring your furry friend home can ensure your pet will be covered for years to come.

With so many different plans and coverage types, it’s best to do your homework to find the most affordable pet insurance for you.

Methodology

To determine which cities are the best for pet owners, Forbes Advisor examined data for the 100 most populated cities (81 of which had available data) across four key categories: dog veterinary cost, cat veterinary cost, veterinary access and pet-friendly spaces.

We considered 13 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights:

Dog Veterinary Cost - Total Points: 25

Average cost of an office visit: 8% of score.

8% of score. Total cost of vaccinations: 6% of score. This metric reflects the total cost of vaccinations for Bordetella, DAPP, Bivalent Influenza, Leptospirosis, Lyme disease and Rabies.

6% of score. This metric reflects the total cost of vaccinations for Bordetella, DAPP, Bivalent Influenza, Leptospirosis, Lyme disease and Rabies. Average cost of spay and neuter surgeries: 6% of score. This metric reflects the average cost of spay and neuter packages for dogs over 6 months of age, under 6 months of age, over 50 pounds and under 50 pounds.

6% of score. This metric reflects the average cost of spay and neuter packages for dogs over 6 months of age, under 6 months of age, over 50 pounds and under 50 pounds. Average cost of a professional dental cleaning: 5% of score.

Dog veterinary cost data comes from Banfield Pet Hospital, 2024.

Cat Veterinary Cost - Total Points: 25

Average cost of an office visit: 8% of score.

8% of score. Total cost of vaccinations: 6% of score. This metric reflects the total cost of vaccinations for Feline Distemper FVRCP, Feline Leukemia Virus, and Rabies.

6% of score. This metric reflects the total cost of vaccinations for Feline Distemper FVRCP, Feline Leukemia Virus, and Rabies. Average cost of spay and neuter surgeries: 6% of score. This metric reflects the average cost of spay and neuter packages for cats over six months of age and under six months of age.

6% of score. This metric reflects the average cost of spay and neuter packages for cats over six months of age and under six months of age. Average cost of a professional dental cleaning: 5% of score.

Cat veterinary cost data comes from Banfield Pet Hospital, 2024.

Veterinary Access - Total Points: 25

Concentration of veterinary offices per 10,000 businesses: 12.5% of score. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2021 County Business Patterns Survey.

12.5% of score. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2021 County Business Patterns Survey. Number of veterinarians per 10,000 metro area residents: 12.5% of score. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022.

Pet-Friendly Spaces - Total Points: 25

Percentage of apartments that are pet-friendly: 12% of score. Data comes from Apartments.com, 2024.

12% of score. Data comes from Apartments.com, 2024. Number of dog parks per 100,000 city residents: 8% of score. Data comes from the Trust for Public Land, 2023.

8% of score. Data comes from the Trust for Public Land, 2023. Concentration of pet stores per 10,000 businesses: 5% of score. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2021 County Business Patterns Survey.

