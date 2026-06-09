Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now in June Amid the Market Selloff

The AI and semiconductor-driven selloff returned on Tuesday after the bulls attempted to hold their ground on Monday. The Nasdaq was down roughly 1.7% through mid-afternoon trading after tanking 4% last Friday as investors finally started taking profits off the top of skyrocketing tech stocks.

A wave of selling appeared due after dozens of AI and chip stocks soared 50%, 100%, and 200% in just over two months. For example, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) climbed ~95% between March 30 and June 4. The massive run pushed the semiconductor ETF to its most overbought RSI level (87) in the last 20 years and miles above its long-term 21- and 50-month moving averages.

The current downturn is very healthy and might continue in the coming days.

That said, the large and rapid selloff already took the Nasdaq near its 50-day and 10-week moving averages, washing away roughly a month’s worth of gains in the blink of an eye and sending the tech-heavy index from overbought to nearly oversold.



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Plus, all 16 Zacks sectors are projected to grow their earnings in 2026, highlighting economic-wide expansion and resilience. This backdrop means that the bulls might step back in rather quickly.

Bullish investors who want to start buying into market weakness might consider adding highly-ranked cheap stocks trading under $10 per share.

On top of their cheap stock prices, the stocks we learn to find earn strong Zacks Ranks, driven by improving earnings outlooks. Wall Street is also very high on these cheap stocks trading for under $10 a share.

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

How to Find the Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Screen Parameters

• Price less than or equal to $10

• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)

• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5

(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)

• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2

(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)

• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0

(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)

Here is one stock out of the roughly 70 highly-ranked stocks trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…

Buy Soaring Cheap Medical Stock AVAH for Value and 50% Upside

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH is aleader in home care, operating across home health & hospice care, medical solutions, and private duty nursing services. The home care medical stock has soared 425% in the past three years. Yet its average Zacks price target offers 51% upside from its current price. AVAH trades at rough $6.88 a share right now.

The home care leader serves roughly 80,000 patients across nearly 40 states, reaching “medically fragile children, adults, and the geriatric population.” Aveanna Healthcare is focused on a crucial area of the healthcare industry, and its Medical-Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry ranks in the top 26% of over 250 Zacks industries.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Aveanna announced in early June that it completed its acquisition of Family First Homecare. AVAH has steadily grown its revenue over the last several years, and its earnings outlook has continued to surge, with its FY26 and FY27 estimates up around 6% since it reported in mid-May.

AVAH’s upward earnings outlook earn the healthcare stock its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has also topped our EPS estimates by an average of 120% in the trailing four quarters.

Aveanna Healthcare is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 10% this year and 12% next year on 5% and 7%, respective earnings growth. The company’s recent wave of upward revisions extend a strong run over the last year-plus.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is attempting to hold its ground at its summer 2025 breakout levels and its recent lows. Plus, AVAH trades at a 50% discount to its sector and 33% below its own median at 10.5X forward 12-month earnings.

Now might be the time to start buying this cheap healthcare stock for value and 50% upside.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

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Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.