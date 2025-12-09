The Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy in December and 2026

The Fed is projected to cut interest rates again on Wednesday. On top of that, the earnings outlook for 2026 remains very strong. This backdrop should leave investors feeling bullish in December and ready to add to their portfolios now and in the early weeks of 2026.

Today, we explore how investors can find the best-in-class cheap stocks trading for under $10 a share to buy now.

Along with their cheap stock prices, the stocks we learn to search for earn strong Zacks Ranks, driven by improving earnings outlooks. Wall Street is also very high on these cheap stocks trading for under $10 a share to buy now.

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

How to Find the Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Screen Parameters

• Price less than or equal to $10

• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)

• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5

(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)

• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2

(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)

• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0

(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)

Here is one stock out of the roughly 70 highly-ranked stocks trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…

Buy Surging Cheap Biotech Stock FOLD for Growth and Upside

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is a biotech company that develops and sells specialized medicines for people with rare diseases, such as Fabry disease (which affects the kidneys and heart) and Pompe disease (a muscle-weakening disorder).

Amicus posted 17% revenue growth in the third quarter and reached “the milestone of GAAP profitability.” The company boasted that it “served more patients than ever before, driven by new Galafold starts and growing adoption for Pombiliti + Opfolda.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amicus Therapeutics is projected to grow its revenue by 19% in 2025 and 2026, reaching $745.4 million next year. Its bottom-line outlook is even stronger.

The biotech firm expected to expand its adjusted earnings by 50% in FY25 and 87% next year to $0.67 a share, up from $0.24 in 2024. FOLD’s positive earnings revisions earn the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FOLD stock has climbed by more than 60% over the last six months, putting the stock on the verge of a potential breakout above a key technical range (see chart above).

The stock’s average Zacks price target offers 61% upside from Amicus Therapeutics’ current ~$9.90 a share. On top of that, ~82% of the 11 brokerage recommendations Zacks has for the stock are “Strong Buys.”

