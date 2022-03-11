Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Leisure Stocks To Watch

5 Top Leisure Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Leisure stocks, especially those involving outdoor activities and travel, have had a challenging run during the pandemic. And because of that, many are curious if leisure stocks are worth the shot as the economy reopens. Of course, sentiments in the stock market are still affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine. Not to mention, with inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates multiple times this year. Nevertheless, these factors would probably not impact spring and summer demand for leisure activities. After all, looking at the high vaccination rate in the U.S., it wouldn’t hurt to put up a list of top leisure stocks to buy right now.

We could take a look at the likes of Carnival Cruise (NYSE: CCL). The company in February announced that every one of its ships will be sailing again by May. Besides that, Carnival also announced new ship assignments for Port Canaveral and Jacksonville, Florida. Apart from this, Booking Holdings’ (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock also surged after an upgrade from Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) on Tuesday. Analyst Jed Kelly believes that the company is investing aggressively into its recovery via payments, connected trips, and loyalty initiatives that will yield higher share gains. With all that said, are you keen on leisure stocks? If so, check out these five leisure stocks in the stock market today.

Leisure Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now

Thor Industries

First on our list of leisure stocks is Thor Industries. For the uninitiated, Thor primarily manufactures and markets recreational vehicles (RVs) and is also the largest manufacturer of RVs globally. Through Thor, consumers have access to towable and motorized RVs. The likes of which are offered via the company’s wide array of subsidiary brands. This includes but is not limited to its Airstream, Heartland RV, and Jayco divisions. Just this week, Thor reported its second-quarter fiscal earnings.

Diving in, net sales for the quarter came in at $3.88 billion. This amounts to an increase of 42.1% compared to the same period last year. Moving on to the company’s profits, it made $4.79 per diluted share, a 101.3% growth year-over-year. Apart from this, the company continues to be optimistic about the growth of the RV industry for 2022 and beyond. Thor also says that its eMobility initiative is in the works. In brief, it is a plan to move Thor and the RV industry into the electric future by introducing electric RVs. Given the strong quarter from Thor, is THO stock one to watch?

Expedia Group

Expedia is an online travel shopping company. For the most part, it serves consumers and small businesses in the travel industry. Through its wide array of websites, consumers have access to Expedia’s travel fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines. As countries around the world start to reopen their borders to welcome travelers, I could see why investors may be keen on investing in EXPE stock.

On February 28, IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that Expedia is now a preferred redistributor of its properties’ wholesale rates. This will be facilitated through Expedia’s Optimized Distribution Preferred program. Accordingly, the program will resolve challenges in the wholesale distribution market by creating a solution for IHG and its B2B demands. This aims to reduce costs, generate incremental revenue for hotels, as well as provide accurate content and better rates to guests. With that being said, does EXPE stock have a spot on your watchlist?

LiveNation Entertainment

Following that, we have LiveNation, a global entertainment company. In short, the company promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment shows in the U.S. and internationally. These live shows include music concerts, monster truck shows, and theatrical production. Before the pandemic, the company staged about 30,000 shows per year and attracted over 60 million attendees. Additionally, it also owns and operates entertainment venues, and manages the careers of music artists.

Last month, the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year results. For starters, revenue for the quarter was $2.7 billion, a very welcome rebound as last year’s revenue was impacted by Covid restrictions. As its concerts business restarted in the second half of 2021, LiveNation managed to put on over 17 thousand concerts for 35 million fans. And in the last five months of the year, it pulled in 15 million attendees in the U.S. and U.K., nearly 25% higher during the same period in 2019. As such, the company is confident that it is back on its growth trajectory. Given the strong recovery of LiveNation, would you buy LYV stock?

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities. It joins two successful gaming leaders, Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts. The two have come together to create the largest and most diversified collection of destinations across the U.S. Each of its world-class resorts offers its own unique amenities but all share a common goal of providing unparalleled service and exhilarating experiences.

This week, Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) added the company to its Franchise Picks list. They believe that the fundamental environment in Las Vegas will be able to sustain Caesars’ recent strength in demand, pricing, and profitability. In other news, Caesars also announced that its sports wagering mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, is now available in Illinois. Currently, the app is live in 22 states and jurisdictions. In addition, it also operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country. With Caesars continuing to expand its reach in the gaming industry, should you be watching CZR stock?

Airbnb

Airbnb is a company that essentially operates as an online marketplace for homestays, vacation rentals, and tourism activities. The company does not own any of the listed properties, but instead, earns its profit through commissions from each booking. For a sense of scale, its platform carries over 6 million listings and has over 4 million hosts. Besides that, there are active Airbnb listings in over 200 countries and regions.

In February, the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue. Airbnb reported revenues of $1.53 billion, up 78% year-over-year and beating consensus estimates of $1.43 billion. As for its earnings, the company brought in $55 million, a decent recovery against the backdrop of the pandemic last year. Next to that, it also forecasts first-quarter 2022 nights and experiences booked to significantly exceed pre-pandemic first-quarter 2019 levels. The company also expects revenue to fall between $1.41 billion and $1.48 billion this quarter, topping analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Given this quick recovery, does ABNB stock pique your interest?

