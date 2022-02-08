Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Tech Stocks To Watch￼

3 Trending Tech Stocks To Check Out In The Stock Market Today

While the broader stock market today attempts to recover from year-to-date losses, investors could be considering tech stocks. For one thing, the sector was and still is among the hardest hit at the start of 2022. Now, as the dust somewhat settles and notable earnings figures roll in, tech stocks could take center stage again. Sure, the upcoming interest rate hikes could put a damper on this. However, some would argue that this part of the normalization process by the Federal Reserve will eventually pass. Nonetheless, investors looking to add some innovative tech firms to their portfolios are spoilt for choices now.

At the same time, some of the biggest names in the space continue to make notable plays now. Namely, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is seemingly forming a pact with autonomous driving tech firm Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR). The current agreement includes a warrant for the e-commerce titan to purchase up to 39.6 million of VLDR stock. In turn, VLDR stock is currently up by over 10% as of 1:03 p.m. ET today. Ideally, Amazon could be looking to build on its current fleet of autonomous delivery vehicles. This would be in line with the constantly improving nature of the tech world now.

Meanwhile, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also making headlines in the stock market now. To explain, the company is scrapping its $40 billion acquisition of semiconductor maker Arm Holdings from Softbank. While this would signify the breaking of possibly the largest deal in the industry, investors should not overlook NVDA stock just yet. Arguably, the company could refocus its attention on its existing industry-leading operations. All in all, the tech industry continues to power forward despite stock market losses. Could one of these tech stocks be worth knowing now?

Tech Stocks For Your February 2022 Watchlist

Chegg Inc.

First up, we have education technology company Chegg. To begin with, it provides digital and physical textbooks rentals and also online tutoring, and other student services. Chegg may well indeed be an education provider, but it also takes advantage of new technology to engage with its students. With that, the company is also a leading student-first interconnected learning platform that provides an on-demand, adaptive, personalized, and backed by a network of human help.

On Monday, the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financials. Diving in, total net revenues for the quarter were $207.5 million, while net income was $24.3 million. The company also reported 4.6 million Chegg Services subscribers, increasing by 5% year-over-year. “During these complicated times, the Chegg team continued to execute extremely well, with Chegg Study Pack take rates outperforming our expectations and retention rates reaching all-time highs, both of which positively impacts subscriptions, ARPU, and margins for Chegg Services,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg.

For its first quarter 2022 outlook, Chegg expects a total net revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million, with its Chegg Services Revenues to be in the range of $183 million to $188 million. The company also plans to expand and improve the discoverability and quality of its content, along with the subjects it covers, and further personalizes the user experience. It also has ambitious plans to invest in its international expansion. This would include the newest addition of Busuu, bringing the company into a $17 billion digital language business. Given the excitement surrounding the company, is CHGG stock worth investing in today?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Advanced Micro Devices

Following that, we have Advanced Micro Devices, a tech company that has been in the computer graphics space for more than 50 years. It continues to build on its high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. AMD products are used by hundreds of millions of consumers all over the world. This would also include many leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world.

Last week, the company also reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. Firstly, it reported a record quarterly revenue of $4.8 billion, increasing by 49% year-over-year. AMD says that each of its businesses performed extremely well, with data center revenue doubling year-over-year. This comes with the adoption of AMD EPYC processors across its cloud and enterprise customers. Secondly, net income for the quarter was $3.16 billion, increasing by 27% compared to a year earlier.

It also announced that it has received approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of the People’s Republic of China for the acquisition of Xilinx. The company expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of 2022. At its 2022 Product Premiere event, AMD also announced the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, built on the highly efficient 6nm “Zen 3+” core architecture. It also includes the AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based integrated graphics to provide the fastest Ryzen mobile processor experience ever. All things considered, is AMD stock a top tech stock to add to your portfolio?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

CrowdStrike Holdings

Last but not least, we will be taking a look at CrowdStrike. Since its pandemic-era days of dealing with federal-level hacks, most would know of CrowdStrike. Through its industry-leading portfolio of cybersecurity offerings, the company serves a wide array of clients. This ranges from government bodies to organizations of varying sizes. While CRWD stock may still be on the rebound from the recent downturn in tech stocks, some investors could be keen to buy on the current dips.

For one thing, CrowdStrike does not seem to be slowing down in the least bit right now. As of yesterday, the company’s Falcon XDR service is now generally available to CrowdStrike clients. In other words, CrowdStrike’s full spectrum of next-generation extended detection and response (XDR) is now accessible. Because of this, its clients’ cybersecurity teams can essentially work to address breaches faster.

In detail, CrowdStrike accomplishes this by offering real, multi-domain visibility and control to its clients. The likes of which serve to equip them with the tools to “combat threats and stop breaches anywhere and everywhere.” With all this in mind, will you be making room for CRWD stock in your watchlist now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

